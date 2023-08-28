There Are SO Many Celebrities Voicing Characters In The New PAW Patrol Movie

Your child has been waiting for this moment. After a two year hiatus from the big screen, PAW Patrol is coming back to theaters in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. The suits? Mightier. The vehicles? Shinier. The adventure? Could not be contained on a smaller screen. So needless to say, this latest installment in the PAW Patrol franchise, presented by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies and Spin Master Entertainment, is chock full of celebrity cameos. And Romper has an exclusive look at the Who’s Who of the cast.

It’s already an exciting day in when meteor lands in Adventure City... but this is no ordinary meteor: it’s magic. And its magic gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers. Now they’re the Mighty Pups. It’s a dream come true, especially for tiny little Skye, but when their nemesis Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with villainous Victoria Vance, things take a turn for the worse. Will the pups be able to stop the villains, save the city, and maintain their incredible powers? Fingers — and paws — crossed.

In addition to the cast we know and love, the movie has a slew of new characters, many of whom are voiced by celebrities kids might not know but parents can get excited about, including Kim Kardashian as Delores; Taraji P. Henson as Victoria Vance; James Marsden as Hank; Kristen Bell as Janet; Chris Rock as Kitty; Lil Rel Howery as Sam Stringer; Serena Williams as Yoga Yvette; and Finn Lee-Epp as Ryder; .

Kim Kardashian is Delores. Paramount Pictures Taraji P. Henson is Victoria Vance Paramount Pictures James Marsden is Hank. Paramount Pictures Kristen Bell is Janet. Paramount Pictures Chris Rock is Kitty. Paramount Pictures Lil Rel Howery is Sam Stringer Paramount Pictures Serena Williams is Yoga Yvette Paramount Pictures Finn Lee-Epp is Ryder Paramount Pictures Info 1 /8

Laura Clunie, p.g.a., who served as a producer on the film, told Romper that from the beginning, the production was intent on making sure each voice actor was “the right fit” for their characters. “From the earliest days of writing [the character Victoria Vance], we had our sights on Taraji [P. Henson]... I will never tire of hearing her evil laugh,” she says. Casting other roles could get a little tricker; Clunie notes that about 200 kids auditioned for the role of Ryder before it went to Canadian newcomer Finn Lee-Epp.

“Working with our cast for the second PAW Patrol movie has been an incredible experience,” she says. “Each cast member gave it their absolute all in their voice records, bringing new dimension and personality to our characters for the big screen. They were all so down to earth and easy to work with – it was a blast.”

Other cast members include Mckenna Grace as Skye, this film’s heroine; Marsai Martin as Liberty; Christian Convery as Chase; Christian Corrao as Marshall; Ron Pardo as Mayor Humdinger and Cap’n Turbot; Alan Kim as Nano; Brice Gonzalez as Tot; North West as Mini (and her brother Saint West in a yet-to-be-announced role); Luxton Handspiker as Rubble; Nylan Parthipan as Zuma; Callum Shoniker as Rocky; and Kim Roberts as Mayor Goodway.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is coming to theaters Sept. 29.