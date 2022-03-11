TV

'Peppa Pig' is full of parenting lessons.
10 Parenting Lessons From Peppa Pig, Because It's Not Just For Kids

Did you really think only your kids were learning something...?

by Jamie Kenney

Peppa Pig is a preschool favorite around the world. Parents, critics, and educators have praised the show’s ability to teach kids valuable lessons... but it’s not just the kids who learn! Here are our favorite parenting lessons from Peppa Pig.

#1. Spend Time Together Outdoors

There’s no shortage of fun to be had when you spend time together outside as a family, and lots to discover, from new footprints to different kinds of puddles.Peppa Pig | YouTube

