Oh, Goody! Clean off your best rain boots and perfect your snort because a Peppa Pig theme park is opening in the Sunshine State next year. You still have plenty of time to plan your family's next big trip, so you and your kids can practice your British accent and sound just like the sassy pink pig.

Peppa Pig might be from the United Kingdom, but she is about to make a new home for herself in her own theme park in Florida. So until you can visit the theme park, which is set to open in 2022, here is everything you need to know.

Where Is Peppa Pig's Theme Park?

The Peppa Pig Theme Park will open in Winter Haven, Florida sometime in 2022 at the LEGOLAND Florida Resort and will have its own separate entrance and tickets. The park will be in easy walking distance to the LEGOLAND Hotel and entrance to the LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park, so families can visit both parks if they please.

Specific details about rides and attractions are expected to be announced this summer, though we do know annual Passes to the Peppa Pig Theme Park will be available.

Yes, There Will Be Muddy Puddles

The Peppa Pig Theme Park is designed with little kids and their families in mind. "Opening in 2022, families will squeal with delight as they jump into the playful world of Peppa Pig for an unforgettable day of adventure! Peppa Pig Theme Park has been designed to be the ultimate day for little ones, and the all-new standalone park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water play areas — complete with 'muddy puddles' of course — and fun live shows daily, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand," Merlin Entertainments said in a press release.

Families can also expect to "meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their family’s first theme park memories together."

When Will The Peppa Pig Theme Park Open?

While an official opening date for Peppa Pig Theme Park has not yet been announced, people who are interested in learning more about it can sign up for emails from the park to stay updated on all the exciting news to come.

While this is the first stand-alone Peppa Pig Theme Park of its kind, there are other existing Peppa Pig attractions located around the world. Peppa Pig World is located inside of Paulton's Family Theme Park in Hampshire, England. This attraction features nine different rides, including Daddy Pig's Car Ride and Peppa's Big Balloon Ride. Visitors are also allowed to meet and interact with Peppa, her family members, and friends. The Peppa Pig World of Play, with locations in Texas, Michigan, and Shanghai, China, is an indoor, interactive attraction that also immerses kids inside of Peppa Pig's world.