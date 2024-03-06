We've Been Watching Pokémon For 26 Years & A Brand New Series Comes Out This Week!

Are you prepared for some information that will rapidly age you? It’s been 26 years since American audiences first started watching Pokémon. (We’ll give you a moment.) Since 1998, Pokémon the Series fans followed the adventures of Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they met new Pokémon, friends, and rivals. Last year, our journey with Ash came to an end when he achieved his dream of becoming a Pokémon World Champion. Now, for the first time, audiences will get a chance to tag along with two new protagonists — Liko and Roy — in Pokémon Horizons, which premiers on Netflix this week, on March 7, and we have an exclusive sneak peek!

This adventure begins with Liko, a quiet, shy, somewhat insecure young girl. Liko just arrived at Indigo Academy to become a Pokémon trainer and she’s quickly paired with her first Pokémon partner, Sprigatito. It isn’t long before she finds herself pursued by two rival factions: the Explorers, a mysterious group that’s extremely interested in the special pendant Liko’s grandma gave her, and the Rising Volt Tacklers, a lively band of Pokémon trainers who travel the world in an airship called the Brave Olivine. The ship is staffed by an offbeat but intrepid crew led by the brave and charismatic Friede and Captain Pikachu. (He has an adorable wee captain’s hat!) This series also introduces us to Roy and his partner Fuecoco, who are both blithely unaware of the important secret hiding within the ancient Poké ball he carries.

In Romper’s exclusive clip, we meet several of these new characters, including Liko, Sprigatito, the crew of the Brave Olivine, and the mysterious Amethio. Getting to know a new friend, Liko finds, isn’t always easy. But it might just be that the impulsive, devil-may-care Sprigatito might be just the right Pokémon to encourage Liko to come out of her shell and be more assertive.

The Pokemon Company

The first look at the highly anticipated series debuted at Comic-Con last year. In a statement at the time, Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International said, “As we gear up for the upcoming release of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, we remain passionate about delivering animated content with captivating stories and lovable characters that appeal to fans across the globe.”

It’s rare to have a series that can truly be watched over generations of fans — sharing something with our little ones that we enjoyed as children is always a treat — and we’re excited to see where this new journey takes us.

Pokémon Horizons premieres on Netflix Thursday, March 7.