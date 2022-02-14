Did You Notice Prince Harry Was At The Super Bowl With A Fellow Royal?

Prince Harry was seen at the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday night, but he wasn’t with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan. Instead, he was seen with someone he’s known his whole life. And honestly? They both had a lot to learn about the game.

Watching the Rams win in their own city with Prince Harry was none other than his cousin, Princess Eugenie! Since moving to the United States with wife Meghan in 2020, the cousins haven’t had much time to hang out. (Also, #parenting, am I right?) The princess lives in Windsor, England with her husband, Jack Brooksbank and their toddler son, August.

Prince Harry is a huge lover of sports, but this was his first Super Bowl. We can’t help but wonder, what did they think of our game? Was there a lot of “This isn’t football, they’re using their hands!” jokes? We hope so. The cousins are famously close. Meghan recently revealed that she and Eugenie knew each other before Meghan and Harry started dating, making for a comfortable friendship between the couples.

We hope that the royal cousins got the whole Super Bowl experience: beer, hot dogs, soft pretzels, nachos, and several dozen grown men with fully-painted naked chests screaming at the top of their lungs and possibly crying. There’s really no professional American football without these things.

Also, we hope that Harry got Meghan an awesome spa day or a fantastic morning full of sleep and good coffee for staying home with Archie and Lilibet. It’s only fair. I mean, she is from Los Angeles, and her team did just win the Super Bowl. I think a massage and glass or three of champagne is in order for the mother of two. And the royal cousins? We hope they learned all about downs, goals, and the weird point system of our favorite game.