The Most Romantic Things Kate Middleton & Prince William Have Said About Each Other

Royals
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in love for almost 20 years, and they’ve said some pretty sweet things about each other.
I'm very, very lucky. He looks after me as much as possible.
Kate Middleton to a reporter on the Royal Canadian tour, 2011 |
Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
“When I was trying to impress Kate I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners and what would happen was I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background just trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation, so I was quite glad she was there at the time.”
William and Kate's 2010 engagement interview | ITV News via YouTube