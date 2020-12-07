Royals

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

11 Times Princess Diana Made ’80s Pregnancy Fashion Look Good

The coats! Oh the coats...

by Jamie Kenney
Princess Diana wore this Catherine Walker maternity dress on a visit to the Isles of Scilly while pregnant with Prince William.Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Diana wore this tastefully bedazzled white gown to a Pavarotti concert while pregnant with Prince Harry, and we are living for the side-eye.Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Tap