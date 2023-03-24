Reese Witherspoon & Husband Jim Toth Are Divorcing After Nearly 12 Years Of Marriage

After nearly 12 years of marriage, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have made the “difficult” decision to divorce. The Morning Show star and her husband announced in a joint statement on Instagram that they plan to prioritize their son, 10-year-old son Tennessee James, and family as they “navigate this next chapter.”

“We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Witherspoon and Toth said on Friday. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

“These matters are never easy and are extremely personal,” the statement continued. “We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family's privacy at this time.”

Witherspoon and Toth, a talent agent, started dating in 2010 and married in March 2011. They share their son Tennessee, who they welcomed in September 2012. Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares 23-year-old daughter Ava and 19-year-old son Deacon. The couple’s 12th anniversary is just days away, on Sunday, March 26. Witherspoon marked their anniversary last year with a sweet post on Instagram. “Happy Anniversary JT!! 11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you,” she captioned a collection of photos.

A source told People that their divorce is “such an amicable decision” and they “so committed to co-parenting together.” The source added, “They really are the best of friends ... They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

Publicly, the pair hadn’t been seen together much recently. In May 2022, they attended a Nashville Soccer Club game with their sons Tennessee and Deacon. Before that, they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020. On social media, in July 2022, Witherspoon shared a sweet birthday tribute to her “sweet hubby” with several photos of them together and with their son.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage/Getty Images

In a 2011 interview with Marie Claire, Witherspoon said she was “very blessed” to find a man like Toth as she became a single mother following her split from Phillippe. “You know, somebody close to me once said, ‘Oh, no man will ever accept your children.’ And I just thought it was the most horrifying thing someone has ever said to me in my entire life,” the Oscar winner told the magazine at the time. “I was determined to find somebody who would make that not true. And I got lucky. I did. I got very lucky, and he’s wonderful. And so wonderful with the children. I’m very blessed.”

Toth, a Pennsylvania native who represents stars like Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey, doesn’t speak publicly often and doesn’t have as big of a celebrity platform as Witherspoon. But based on everything the actress has said about him, it’s clear they shared a beautiful relationship for over a decade. Indeed, another source told TMZ “it’s truly a friendly end to their union.”