There's nothing like curling up on the couch and watching a good ol' rom-com. And lucky for you, there are so many great
romantic comedies to stream on Amazon Prime right now. It's a one-stop shop, really. Order a new face mask, maybe cozy robe or throw blanket, and then turn on one of these movies that will make you laugh and also swoon over the magnetic chemistry between the characters.
From newer hits like
The Big Sick starring Zoe Kazan and Kumail Nanjiani and a blockbuster classic like 1998's There's Something About Mary with Cameron Diaz and Ben Stiller, there's really no shortage of entertainment to watch on Amazon Prime. And, really, who doesn't love a romantic comedy? Sure, some might complain that the genre is cheesy and the plot lines are kinda predictable, but they sure do bring people a whole lot of joy.
So if you enjoy a good laugh and soaking up a bit of romance too, here is just a taste of some of the best romantic comedies that you can watch — once the kids go to bed, on a movie night with your BFF, or what have you — currently streaming on Amazon Prime in 2021.
A Husband For Christmas (2016)
When two co-workers enter a marriage out of convenience for their jobs, chemistry starts to grow between them. Relive the holiday season again in this
festive film from 2016, starring Vivica A. Fox. Betting on the Bride (2017)
A womanizer takes on a bet with the intentions of
getting a woman to marry him after 30 days of dating. Little does he know that she has serious commitment issues. Brittany Runs A Marathon (2019)
After hard partying catches up with Brittany Forgler, she decides to turn her life around by
running a marathon, putting herself out there, and finding love in this hilarious Amazon Original film. Coming To America (1988)
Eddie Murphy stars as an African prince who goes on a trip to New York (undercover, of course) looking to find his princess in this
hilarious '80s comedy with some romance mixed in. Elizabethtown (2005)
Orlando Bloom stars as a hotshot designer whose life becomes unraveled. But when he meets a mysterious flight attendant, played by Kirsten Dunst, she becomes the person to
guide him on his journey back home. Fidaa (2017)
Sparks fly when two young people from two different worlds meet for the first time. But they must experience their fair share of hardships before
fate reunites them again in this Indian film, released in 2017. Good Luck Chuck (2007)
A dentist, played by Dane Cook, realizes
he is a good luck charm after he discovers women meet their soulmates after dating him. But when he wants to settle down with the girl of his dreams, played by Jessica Alba, he's willing to do anything to make her stay. Ghost Town (2008)
Ricky Gervais plays Bertram, a cranky dentist living in Manhattan who gains the ability to see dead people after a colonoscopy gone wrong. When one deceased man challenges Bertram to
stop his widow from getting married to the wrong guy, Bertram realizes he's in for a very big challenge. Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
George Clooney stars as a high powered divorce lawyer who begins to fall for his client's soon-to-be ex-wife, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in this
rom-com from 2003. Letters To Juliet (2010)
Amanda Seyfried stars as Sophie — a hopeless romantic on a trip to Verona, Italy — in the
2010 film, Letters To Juliet . When Sophie finds a letter from a heartbroken woman named Claire, she goes on a journey with her and her disapproving grandson to find Claire's long lost love. Love, Rosie (2014)
Rosie and Alex are two childhood best friends who always seem to find their way back together in this heartwarming
romantic comedy from 2014. My Wife Is A Gangster 3 (2006)
In this Korean film, a daughter of a triad boss is accused of killing a rival gangster and is forced into hiding. But hijinks ensue when a loyal gangster and his crew is assigned to
protect her from danger. Sabrina (1995)
A billionaire's life is turned upside down when his brother falls for the chauffeur's daughter in this
1995 romantic comedy. The Big Sick (2017)
When a grad student comes down with a mysterious illness, it's up to her new boyfriend, comedian Kumail Nanjiani, to pick up the pieces and convince both families he loves her. Fun fact: this film is also
based on Nanjiani's own love story with his wife. There's Something About Mary (1998) The Longest Week (2014)
Jason Bateman plays a 40-year-old writer cut off by his wealthy parents who is forced to move in with his best friend. And then he also happens to fall for his best friend's girlfriend. See all of the hijinks that ensue in this 2014 rom com,
currently streaming on Amazon Prime. What Men Want (2019)
After a high-powered sports agent is passed for a promotion, she drinks a magic potion that allows her to
hear what men are thinking and get ahead in the world. Taraji P. Henson stars in this new version of the 2000 film, What Women Want. What If (2014)
When a medical school dropout, played by Daniel Radcliffe,
gets stuck in the "friend zone" he must come to terms with his feelings in this 2014 film, streaming on Amazon Prime.
These films are just 20 more reasons for you to fall in love with Amazon Prime. Just in case you needed any more.