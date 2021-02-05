There's nothing like curling up on the couch and watching a good ol' rom-com. And lucky for you, there are so many great romantic comedies to stream on Amazon Prime right now. It's a one-stop shop, really. Order a new face mask, maybe cozy robe or throw blanket, and then turn on one of these movies that will make you laugh and also swoon over the magnetic chemistry between the characters.

A Husband For Christmas (2016) YouTube Movies When two co-workers enter a marriage out of convenience for their jobs, chemistry starts to grow between them. Relive the holiday season again in this festive film from 2016, starring Vivica A. Fox.

Betting on the Bride (2017) Johnson Production Group/YouTube A womanizer takes on a bet with the intentions of getting a woman to marry him after 30 days of dating. Little does he know that she has serious commitment issues.

Brittany Runs A Marathon (2019) Movieclips Indie/YouTube After hard partying catches up with Brittany Forgler, she decides to turn her life around by running a marathon, putting herself out there, and finding love in this hilarious Amazon Original film.

Coming To America (1988) Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Eddie Murphy stars as an African prince who goes on a trip to New York (undercover, of course) looking to find his princess in this hilarious '80s comedy with some romance mixed in.

Elizabethtown (2005) Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Orlando Bloom stars as a hotshot designer whose life becomes unraveled. But when he meets a mysterious flight attendant, played by Kirsten Dunst, she becomes the person to guide him on his journey back home.

Fidaa (2017) Goldmines Telefilms/YouTube Sparks fly when two young people from two different worlds meet for the first time. But they must experience their fair share of hardships before fate reunites them again in this Indian film, released in 2017.

Good Luck Chuck (2007) Movie Trailer Locker/YouTube A dentist, played by Dane Cook, realizes he is a good luck charm after he discovers women meet their soulmates after dating him. But when he wants to settle down with the girl of his dreams, played by Jessica Alba, he's willing to do anything to make her stay.

Ghost Town (2008) Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Ricky Gervais plays Bertram, a cranky dentist living in Manhattan who gains the ability to see dead people after a colonoscopy gone wrong. When one deceased man challenges Bertram to stop his widow from getting married to the wrong guy, Bertram realizes he's in for a very big challenge.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube George Clooney stars as a high powered divorce lawyer who begins to fall for his client's soon-to-be ex-wife, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in this rom-com from 2003.

Just Friends (2019) Wolfe Video/YouTube Two men from different cultural backgrounds find love in this international romantic comedy from the Netherlands.

Letters To Juliet (2010) YouTube Movies Amanda Seyfried stars as Sophie — a hopeless romantic on a trip to Verona, Italy — in the 2010 film, Letters To Juliet. When Sophie finds a letter from a heartbroken woman named Claire, she goes on a journey with her and her disapproving grandson to find Claire's long lost love.

Love, Rosie (2014) Movieclips Trailers/YouTube Rosie and Alex are two childhood best friends who always seem to find their way back together in this heartwarming romantic comedy from 2014.

My Wife Is A Gangster 3 (2006) Movie Trailer/YouTube In this Korean film, a daughter of a triad boss is accused of killing a rival gangster and is forced into hiding. But hijinks ensue when a loyal gangster and his crew is assigned to protect her from danger.

Sabrina (1995) Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube A billionaire's life is turned upside down when his brother falls for the chauffeur's daughter in this 1995 romantic comedy.

The Big Sick (2017) Movieclips Trailers/YouTube When a grad student comes down with a mysterious illness, it's up to her new boyfriend, comedian Kumail Nanjiani, to pick up the pieces and convince both families he loves her. Fun fact: this film is also based on Nanjiani's own love story with his wife.

There's Something About Mary (1998) YouTubeMovies Ben Stiller attempts to reunite with his high school prom date played by Cameron Diaz years after an unfortunate mishap in this hilarious 1998 romantic comedy.

The Longest Week (2014) Movieclips Trailers/YouTube Jason Bateman plays a 40-year-old writer cut off by his wealthy parents who is forced to move in with his best friend. And then he also happens to fall for his best friend's girlfriend. See all of the hijinks that ensue in this 2014 rom com, currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

What Men Want (2019) YouTube Movies After a high-powered sports agent is passed for a promotion, she drinks a magic potion that allows her to hear what men are thinking and get ahead in the world. Taraji P. Henson stars in this new version of the 2000 film, What Women Want.

What If (2014) Movieclips Trailers/YouTube When a medical school dropout, played by Daniel Radcliffe, gets stuck in the "friend zone" he must come to terms with his feelings in this 2014 film, streaming on Amazon Prime.

Vanity Fair (2004) YouTube Movies Reese Witherspoon stars in this 2004 period piece as an ambitious social climber looking for love.

