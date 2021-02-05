50 First Dates & More Romantic Comedies To Stream On Netflix

When you've finally hit your limit on streaming creepy true crime documentaries on Netflix, a nice and funny palate cleanser is probably in order. And, thankfully, there are so many amazing romantic comedies on Netflix to stream right now to help you feel all warm and fuzzy.
Not only does Netflix have some of your favorite rom-coms that you've probably seen more than a dozen times already (ahem, 50 First Dates, ahem), but the streaming platform also has some really great international films that will take you on an adventure during these not so-travel-friendly times. Not to mention, Netflix also has an extensive catalogue of original romantic comedies that are worthy of an Oscar (or at least, a Teen Choice Award, in my humble opinion).
No matter what the exact plot may be, there is just something about a romantic comedy that makes these movies so satisfying to watch. Maybe it's because you know there's going to be a happy ending or because you know you're going to laugh. However you view it, romantic comedies will always be able to bring you some joy. So grab a blanket, prepare a snack or glass of wine, and laugh at these oh-so-entertaining rom-coms on Netflix.