50 First Dates & More Romantic Comedies To Stream On Netflix

When you've finally hit your limit on streaming creepy true crime documentaries on Netflix, a nice and funny palate cleanser is probably in order. And, thankfully, there are so many amazing romantic comedies on Netflix to stream right now to help you feel all warm and fuzzy.

Not only does Netflix have some of your favorite rom-coms that you've probably seen more than a dozen times already (ahem, 50 First Dates, ahem), but the streaming platform also has some really great international films that will take you on an adventure during these not so-travel-friendly times. Not to mention, Netflix also has an extensive catalogue of original romantic comedies that are worthy of an Oscar (or at least, a Teen Choice Award, in my humble opinion).

No matter what the exact plot may be, there is just something about a romantic comedy that makes these movies so satisfying to watch. Maybe it's because you know there's going to be a happy ending or because you know you're going to laugh. However you view it, romantic comedies will always be able to bring you some joy. So grab a blanket, prepare a snack or glass of wine, and laugh at these oh-so-entertaining rom-coms on Netflix.

50 First Dates (2004) Movie Trailer Graveyard/YouTube Adam Sandler stars as Henry, a man looking to romance Lucy (Drew Barrymore), a woman suffering from short-term memory loss. Henry not only must find ways to woo her each day, but must get through to her protective friends and family in this 2004 classic rom-com.

About Time (2013) Movieclips Trailers/YouTube When one man learns he can time travel and change the course of his life, he does it to win over the woman of his dreams, played by Rachel McAdams.

Always Be My Maybe (2019) Netflix/YouTube Childhood sweethearts reunite after spending years apart to see if the timing is finally right in this Netflix original film.

The Artist (2011) Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube This silent film shot in 2011 tells the story of the romance between a silent film legend and a star on the rise.

A Whisker Away (2020) Netflix A young girl transforms into a cat to get her crush's attention in this Netflix original animated film, perfect for the whole family to watch together.

Can't Help Falling In Love (2017) ABC-CBN Star Cinema/YouTube A woman eager to tie the knot with her dreamy boyfriend realizes she's married to a total stranger in this international Filipino rom-com.

Falling Inn Love (2019) Nicola Dove/Netflix When a former high-powered executive wins an inn in New Zealand, she finds some help from a handsome contractor.

Jumping The Broom (2011) Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube When a soon-to-be married couple's families meet for the first time before their wedding day, chaos ensues.

Mystic Pizza (1988) Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Three teenage girls from blue collar families learn to navigate their love lives in this classic 1988 rom-com, starring Julia Roberts.

Nappily Ever After (2018) Tina Rowden / Netflix After a high-powered executive experiences a major romantic set back, she goes on a life-changing journey of transformation and self discovery.

Playing for Keeps (2012) Movieclips Trailers/YouTube A former soccer star rebuilds his relationship with the people in his life (including his ex-wife) by coaching his son's soccer team.

Runaway Bride (1999) Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Julia Roberts stars as a woman who can never get hitched — until she meets a handsome journalist assigned to profile her.

Set It Up (2018) K C Bailey/Netflix Two overworked assistants decide to set up their bosses in order to get some free time. But little do they know that they're setting up something greater than that.

She's Gotta Have It (1986) Netflix Film Club/YouTube In this Spike Lee film from 1986, an independent woman dates three wildly different men while remaining true to herself.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) Jo Blo Movie Trailers/YouTube After spending some time in a mental institution, a man looks to re-connect with his ex-wife, until he meets a woman who throws him for a loop.

Someone Great (2019) Sarah Shatz/Netflix One woman — days away from moving across the country for her dream job — goes on one final adventure with her closest friends and tries to come to terms with a devastating breakup.

The Half Of It (2020) Netflix When a cash strapped high school teen agrees to write a love letter for a jock, things get complicated when she falls for his crush.

The Kissing Booth (2018) Marcos Cruz/Netflix One girl's life is turned upside down after her first kiss with the hottest boy in high school means risking the relationship with her best friend.

The Lovebirds (2020) Skip Bolen/NETFLIX When a couple becomes embroiled in a murder mystery, they must go on a journey to clear their names and make sure that their relationship survives in this Netflix original film.

The Perfect Date (2019) Netflix One crafty teen in need of money to go to his dream school decides to start a business advertising himself as "the perfect date." But when one of his customers starts to fall for him, things don't go according to plan.

The Prince & Me (2004) Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube In this 2004 romance, Julia Stiles is a hardworking college student who falls for her arrogant classmate, unaware that he is a prince.

The Wrong Missy (2020) Katrina Marcinowski/NETFLIX David Spade stars as a man who invites his dream girl to his company's retreat at a dreamy resort. But when he gets there, he realizes that he invited the wrong person. Uh oh.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before (2018) Netflix Lara Jean's life gets turned upside down when letters she's written to every boy she's ever loved are mysteriously mailed out to them.