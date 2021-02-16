Roughly six months after announcing they were expecting, Game of Thrones alum Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed a baby boy. The pair, who were married in 2018, were spotted when they stepped out for a brisk walk in London on Tuesday with their newborn tucked snugly in a baby carrier.

A representative for Harington confirmed to E! News the Game of Thrones stars welcomed a baby boy and were "very, very happy." It remains unclear, however, exactly when the couple welcomed their first child together or what they have chosen to name their baby boy.

British paparazzi caught Leslie and Harington walking through London with their baby boy on Tuesday. New mom Leslie paired a sweeping forest green coat with a beanie, black face mask, black lace-up boots, and a heather grey baby carrier. Beside her, Harington held a Sainsbury shopping bag in one hand and Leslie's hand in the other.

Leslie first revealed her pregnancy in September, when she posed with her growing bump for Make magazine. Leslie looked radiant in Make's photos, but she kept mum on the details of her pregnancy, instead discussing her childhood, her latest film Death on the Nile, and what it had been like quarantining with Harington.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

"I feel really fortunate to be able to say that I am working; given the current situation when so many people in our industry can’t work," she told the magazine. "At the weekends, when we have downtime, I head to Loch Lomond [in Scotland]and walk around the water. I feel a huge sense of peace when in Scotland. I've lived in London for 13 years now and I love it, but I'm more of a country bumpkin than a town mouse."

In October, Leslie opened up a bit more, telling The New York Post she was "thrilled to be expecting" and "can't wait to meet the new member of our family." Leslie and Harington have otherwise opted to keep much of their new life as parents private.