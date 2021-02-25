As Tommy Pickles once said, “Sometimes a baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do.” And those babies are making a comeback! Nickelodeon has announced that a Rugrats reboot is headed our way very soon, so prepare for more sage words of wisdom and hilarious hijinks from the gang of babies we all know and love.

The iconic cartoon series aired for nine seasons on Nickelodeon between 1991 and 2004. Rugrats focused on Tommy Pickles, a brave little boy and his crew of friends who always found themselves turning an ordinary day into an extraordinary adventure. And now a new audience will get to experience the glory days of Nickelodeon all over again with a new animated reboot. So here is everything you need to know:

When Does The Rugrats Reboot Premiere?

This new reimagining of Rugrats is set to premiere sometime in Spring 2021g, according to a Nickelodeon press release. An official release date has not yet been announced, but there is a lot to look forward to. All of the original actors behind the iconic characters — Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, Phil, and Lil — are coming back for the reboot. Unlike the original series, this reboot features colorful CG-animation, bringing a new life-like take to the settings and characters.

"Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience," Ramsey Naito, president for Nickelodeon Animation said in a statement. "Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can't wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again."

How Can I Watch The Rugrats Reboot?

The Rugrats reboot will be available to stream on Paramount+, CBS and Viacom's new streaming service, launching on March 5. A basic subscription with ads starts at $4.99 per month, according to Variety, while an ad-free subscription will cost subscribers $9.99 per month.

Rugrats is just one new show coming to Paramount+; the streaming service will be home to the new iCarly revival, expand on the world from Avatar: The Last Airbender, and reboot some beloved MTV series for an extra dose of '90s nostalgia.

The First Look At The Rugrats Reboot Is Here

Paramount+ released a sneak peek at the new Rugrats reboot on Feb. 24. In the clip, the kids can be seen watching Reptar on TV at the Pickles home while Angelica tries to get Chuckie to take some cookies for her.

While you wait for the reboot to premiere, you can stream episodes from all nine seasons of Rugrats on Hulu right now.