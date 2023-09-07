The Parents Of Selling The OC Have Some Pretty Cute Kids

Selling the OC, a spin-off show of the ultra-popular reality show Selling Sunset, is gearing up for a new season. The series focuses on the Oppenheim Group, a brokerage firm based in California, and the drama that ensues within the group of realtors that work together. But, any obsessed fan also wants to know about the personal lives of the cast. So which members of the Selling the OC cast have kids?

Between Alex Hall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall , there are seven kids — and one more on the way — within the Selling the OC cast. Some are still in diapers and others are thinking about college. And when the realtors aren’t having trivial confrontations or real estate discussions, they actually talked about their kids a lot during the first season, and we’re eager to see what kinds of things they share during Season 2.

If you’re gearing up for the next season and are eager to find out more about the cast’s families, here’s everything you need to know.

Alex Hall is a mom of two. View on Instagram @alexhall_o.c Alex Hall has a 13-year-old daughter named Gia, who she welcomed when she was 19, and a son whose name is not publicly known. Hall shares both children with her ex-husband Neil Flores, who she was married to for seven years. The real estate agent and reality star is somewhat private about her personal life on the show, but has discussed being a single mother a bit on Selling the OC.

Gio Helou is expecting his first child. View on Instagram @giovannehelou Gio Helou, a realtor associate for the Oppenheim Group, is expecting his first child at the end of September with his wife Tiffany. The couple has known each other since high school, and started dating in their mid-20s. In a post announcing the news, Helou said that this has been a long journey, but he’s excited to meet his son just a few weeks after the show’s second season premieres.

Kayla Cardona is a mom of one son. View on Instagram @mskaylacardona During the first episode of the show, Kayla Cardona revealed she had her son, Jordan, when she was a teenager in 2006. She spoke about how she moved into a women’s shelter when she was pregnant because her parents kicked her out of their house. Cardona posted a picture with her son recently, and her genes are definitely strong. Jordan will turn 17 in December, and is said to be very close with his mom.

Austin Victoria is a father to twin girls. View on Instagram @austin_victoria Austin Victoria is a realtor associate with the Oppenheim Group and has twin daughters, Lila and Hazel, with his wife Lisa. Austin and Lisa married in 2018 and had their adorable daughters in October 2019. Now, they’re nearly 4 years old and have their own Instagram account, @lilaandhazel.

Brandi Marshall is a mom of two. View on Instagram @shesbrandimarshall Brandi Marshall has two kids, Autumn and Sean Jr. (or “SJ” for short) with her husband Sean Marshall, a retired overseas basketball player. The elder Sean was actually college roommates with Peter Frates, a basketball player who passed away in 2019 after being diagnosed ALS and sparked a social media frenzy by creating the “ALS Ice Bucket Challenge” years before that. The couple, who have known each other since middle school, have donated and raised significant awareness for the cause.

Whether you’re sick of the drama or living for it, you have to admit — the parents of Selling the OC have some pretty cute kids.