Selling the OC, a spin-off show of the ultra-popular reality showSelling Sunset, is gearing up for a new season. The series focuses on the Oppenheim Group, a brokerage firm based in California, and the drama that ensues within the group of realtors that work together. But, any obsessed fan also wants to know about the personal lives of the cast. So which members of the Selling the OC cast have kids?
Between Alex Hall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall , there are seven kids — and one more on the way — within the Selling the OC cast. Some are still in diapers and others are thinking about college. And when the realtors aren’t having trivial confrontations or real estate discussions, they actually talked about their kids a lot during the first season, and we’re eager to see what kinds of things they share during Season 2.
If you’re gearing up for the next season and are eager to find out more about the cast’s families, here’s everything you need to know.
Whether you’re sick of the drama or living for it, you have to admit — the parents of Selling the OC have some pretty cute kids.