Kids and parents were both dancing in their seats when DoorDash's Super Bowl commercial with Sesame Street featuring a Hamilton star aired during the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

In the adorable ad, Big Bird appeared alongside actor and Hamilton star Daveed Diggs in a commercial for delivery service, DoorDash, giving it a run for the cutest commercial of the night. Seriously, what toddler wasn't dancing all over the living room while watching?

Diggs served as Big Bird's guide to showing him all of the items that he can order to Sesame Street from the neighborhood on DoorDash, all while tap dancing and singing his own version of the classic Sesame Street tune "People in Your Neighborhood" along the way. "They're the culinary artists with the famous cuisines," Diggs rapped.

"The famous cookie shop in the magazine," Cookie Monster added.

Throughout the ad, Diggs demonstrated to Big Bird that he can order food from chain restaurants.

Starting on Feb. 7 DoorDash will donate $1 from every order placed until Feb. 8 to the Sesame Workshop — the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street. All you have to do is place an order (or two) from your favorite local restaurant or new find on DoorDash's website or through the DoorDash app. In return, you'll get a delicious meal and the knowledge that you've donated to an amazing cause.

"As a nonprofit, we appreciate that this partnership and philanthropic support will elevate and advance our mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder," Sesame Workshop Chief Marketing Officer Samantha Maltin said in a statement. "Community is at the heart of all we do, and we are grateful to DoorDash for helping us further our work when children and families need us most."