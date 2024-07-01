On screen, new parents are often portrayed as either blissed out and lovestruck by their new bundle of joy, or frazzled and overwhelmed (in a charmingly temporary way). And while it’s sweet to see your favorite characters fall in love with their new babies, the reality for many new parents is more complicated. Research indicates that between 15 and 20% of new mothers will experience perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs) either during pregnancy or in the year after giving birth. While strides have been made in recent years to de-stigmatize the condition, we still have a long way to go, and on-screen depictions play an important role in raising awareness and encouraging new parents to speak up and get help.
During our informal survey, we found more examples of babies being born in elevators than portrayals of PMADs that are honest, sensitive, and realistic. And while it’s true that postpartum mental health isn’t exactly a feel-good subject that can be resolved neatly in 30 minutes (or an hour, or even a season) the territory is rich, the experience is common, and the gift of feeling seen and understood is invaluable.
Our search wasn’t entirely fruitless, however. We were reminded of old favorites and grateful for new strides. If you find yourself in the thick of it, you may want to inhale them immediately or avoid at all costs. Tread lightly, and know these characters will be there for you when you’re ready. Whether you watch or not, let their existence be another reminder that, even by slow-moving Hollywood standards, you aren’t alone.
If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or anxiety during pregnancy, or in the postpartum period, contact the Postpartum Health Alliance warmline at (888) 724-7240, or Postpartum Support International at (800) 944-4773. If you are thinking of harming yourself or your baby, get help right away by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or dialing 911. For more resources, you can visit Postpartum Support International.