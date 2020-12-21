'SNL' & Kristin Wiig Know What Your Exhausted Christmas Morning Looks Like

When we heard Kristen Wiig was hosting the last Saturday Night Live of 2020, we knew we were going to laugh. Former cast members coming back to SNL always make for some of the best episodes. What we didn't know is that the Christmas Morning sketch would guest star every exhausted mom who gets the short end of the Yule Log... year after year.

In a pre-recorded musical sketch, Wiig plays the mom of a family of four, with Beck Bennett as the dad, Kyle Mooney as the son, and Chloe Fineman as the daughter. Dad and the kids are hyped up on all the amazing presents they're getting, which they enthusiastically rap about: Hoverboards! Autographed baseball bats! Drum sets! Phones! And mom got a robe!

But the presents keep coming! Drones! Headphones! Pizza ovens! The giant piano from Big! And mom... yeah, no, just the robe. But she does get to make the family breakfast... "in my brand new robe, which I love so much."

Maybe there are presents waiting in her stocking? No. It's empty. But don't worry, there are still more presents! Look, there's a great big pile under the tree... those are presents for the dog! (He's such a good boy, after all.)

It's funny no matter who you are, but if you're a mom it's the kind of funny where some of that laughter is coming from a quasi-dark place. It's no secret that moms make the holidays happen–Christmas cheer is made from our blood, sweat and tears (or, you know, constant planning, cooking, and tracking packages from Amazon). And, generally, we're OK with that. It's rewarding to be able to see the smiles on our family's faces. But goddamnit, maybe while we're planning Christmas for everyone else, all the rest of you people can work together to plan something a little more thoughtful than a single item of discounted loungewear. (And maybe one of you can do breakfast? We're running on about two hours of sleep after a month of burning the candle at both ends, here...)

Moms everywhere expressed their solidarity with the mom character all over social media...

"Your mom does everything for your family," cast member Kenan Thompson narrates over the end of the sketch. "This year, get her more than one present. Moms like stuff, too!"

We really do! (And, just FYI some of us even have wish lists available online and I'll bet a few of those items could still arrive by December 25...)