Snoopy's New Earth Day Video Will Make You Remember To Recycle

There is no better way to celebrate the holidays than with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts Gang. It honestly seems like there is a Peanuts special for every occasion, including Earth Day. And watching Snoopy’s new Earth Day video is not only educational about the environment, but entertaining, too.

The minute long cartoon, titled “Choose To Reuse” features Snoopy as a trash referee. The smart little beagle stops his friends from throwing away items that could be recycled by blowing a whistle and taking them out of their hands before they reach the trash. Some people aren’t too pleased by Snoopy’s antics. “Charlie Brown, what is that dog of yours doing with all of that garbage?,” Lucy asks in the video.

But Snoopy’s interventions have a purpose. He ends up building a bird house out of the trash collected from his friends. “Well, what do you know? One beagle’s trash is another bird’s treasure,” Lucy concludes.

You can watch this cartoon right now on GoNoodle.com, or wait to watch it on April 22, also known as Earth Day. This video serves as the perfect reminder to take care of yourself, take care of your friends, and take care of the Earth — which also happens to be the motto of the global Take Care with Peanuts initiative.

The Earth Day celebration doesn’t have to end with the cartoon. You can learn how to make a birdhouse, just like Snoopy, with this fun Peanuts themed instructional sheet. Parents and educators can also teach kids more about the importance of saving the environment with this Peanuts themed Earth Day lesson plan, which includes activities and fun cartoon drawings.

Whether you have the time to make a bird house, like Snoopy, or the time to watch this sweet and simple cartoon, there is a way for your little ones to celebrate Earth Day this year.