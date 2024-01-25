The Richie family is expanding! Sofia Richie revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Elliot Grainge. The 25-year-old model also revealed the fun little detail that she’s expecting a baby girl.

Richie announced the exciting news in a new interview with Vogue, published on Jan. 25. “I found out very, very early,” Richie told the magazine. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

The expectant mom told Vogue that her due date is “a bit up in the air” and that her baby girl is “is growing pretty fast.”

Richie shared with the magazine that they planned a simple gender reveal party and they were both shocked to find out they were having a girl. “I love the YouTubes and the TikToks — even before I was talking about getting pregnant — of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink,” she told Vogue. “She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too.”

Richie and Grainge, 30, were “friends for years” before they tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in April 2023. The two come from similar backgrounds as Grainge is a music executive and son of Lucian Grainge, CEO and chairman of Universal Music Group. Ahead of their wedding last year, Richie, whose father is legendary musician Lionel Richie, shared that she had converted to Judaism and said on her Instagram Story at the time that it was “one of the greatest experiences” of her life.

On Instagram, Richie posted a photo from her new pregnancy photo shoot for Vogue of her and Grainge, with her growing bump peeking through an opened button-down shirt. “and then there were three 🤍,” she captioned the picture.

Richie told Vogue that while she doesn’t plan to share much about her daughter on social media, she’s excited to post about her pregnancy. “I want my kid to have the option to do what she wants with her life. If she wants to be a private person, I want her to be able to make that choice, and if she wants to be a public person, she can make that choice for herself,” she told the magazine, adding about her pregnancy, “I’m looking forward to opening up to those platforms and letting [my followers] know what I’ve been going through the last six months. I can’t wait to open that door back up.”