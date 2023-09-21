The latest update about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce is rather heartbreaking. On Sept. 21, Turner reportedly filed a lawsuit against Jonas, demanding the “immediate return” of their two children, 3-year-old Willa and a 1-year-old daughter whose name has not been publicly shared, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Page Six reports that the Game of Thrones actress filed the lawsuit in Manhattan and is requesting “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” per court documents. Turner is currently in the UK filming a new British television series and wants her daughters with her in England.

In the court documents, also obtained by People and the New York Post, Turner claims that she and Jonas agreed last December to move their family to England and it be their “forever home.” In August, the couple sold their home in Miami for $15 million and reportedly planned to move into a new home in the English countryside. Page Six reports that the court documents note that they “officially relocated from Miami to England on April 10, 2023.” Around that time, Turner, 27, began filming her new project, Joan, and Jonas, 34, was also on tour with his band, The Jonas Brothers.

“The Father has possession of the children’s passports,” Turner’s lawsuit against Jonas states, per Page Six. “He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their plans to divorce in early September. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After several days of rumors circulating and sources speaking to the press about their relationship, Jonas and Turner released a joint statement announcing their plans to divorce on Sept. 6. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.” Jonas had filed a petition for divorce in Florida a day before the statement was released. The petition stated, according to Today, that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

The “speculative narratives” they mentioned have been aplenty. There were rumors that Turner’s alleged “partying” was a factor in their decision to divorce and Jonas was caring for their two children “pretty much all of the time” while on tour. A source told TMZ, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.” There was also a rumor that a ring camera allegedly captured Turner “saying and/or doing something that made [Jonas] realize the marriage was over.”

That narrative against Turner, who has been working in England and has even described herself as a homebody, did not sit well with many folks on social media as it perpetuated parenting double standards.

With this latest update, it’s clear Turner and Jonas’ daughters remain their focus. They have a prenup in place and Jonas asked for joint custody.