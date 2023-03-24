Here’s Every Roy With Skin In The Game To Get Ready For Succession's Final Season

Who will Daddy kiss?
A little refresher on everyone vying for the Waystar Royco throne to get you spun up for the final season.
At the end of Season 3, the Roy kids teamed up against their parents, only to be back-stabbed and disinherited by their own parents. They’ll be out for revenge in Season 4, but who will Daddy kiss when all is said and done? Here’s who’s who in the Roy family.
Inspired by Rupert Murdoch (or is it King Lear?), Logan is the ruthless Roy family patriarch and the ultimate puppeteer — or at least he was in his heyday. Whether or not he’s still on his game is anybody's guess.