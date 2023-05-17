African Teen Superheroes Save The World In New Netflix Animated Series Supa Team 4

Across the country, the school year is coming to a close. Summer approaches and with it the growing urgency of the question, “What am I going to do with these kids all summer long?” Let’s be honest: TV is going to be crucial to your plans and, hey, no shame! There’s a ton of inspiring, educational programming out there for kids. In fact, Netflix will be releasing new kids and family films and series every week this summer. One we’re really looking forward to is Supa Team 4, which premieres July 20. And would you look at that, we have an exclusive first look!

The new animated series follows four teen girls living in the futuristic version of Lusaka, the capital of Zambia. When they’re recruited by a retired secret agent to help save the world, they have to balance their secret identities and fighting supervillains with homework and the everyday dramas of teen life. Supa Team 4 stars Zowa Ngwira, Namisa Mdlalose, Kimani Arthur, Nancy Sekhokoane, Pamela Nomvete, and John McMillan.

Little else is known about the series at this time but, off the bat: badass teen girl superheroes? Afrofuturism? This adorable, grandmotherly figure? Sign. Us. Up.

Teen superheroes and grandma hugs? Yes please. Triggerfish Animation/Netflix

Supa Team 4 is the streaming service’s first original animated series produced anywhere in Africa, specifically in South Africa by the award-winning Triggerfish Animation Studios and British family entertainment production company CAKE, Variety reports. It was created by Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema, who was one of just eight winners in a pan-African talent search by Triggerfish and The Walt Disney Company in 2015. “In creating a superhero show set in Lusaka, I hope to introduce the world to four strong African girls who save the day in their own fun and crazy way,” Mulemdema told Animation Magazine in 2019. “Most importantly, I want to illustrate that anyone from anywhere can be a superhero.”

Look, you don’t have to park your kid in front of the TV all summer. (Though, seriously, no judgment if you do.) If your kiddos are still bored/driving you up a wall during their break, Netflix also offers a variety of games, educational activities and free printable materials at NetflixFamily.com. But it’s also nice to know that when they do want to watch something this summer, there will be a fun, original, empowering story waiting for them.

Supa Team 4 premieres on July 20 as part of Netflix’s Family Summer lineup, which will feature new kids and family movies and series every week this summer.