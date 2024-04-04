SuperKitties Is Coming Back For Season 2 & You Can Watch An Exclusive Sneak Peek Now

Does your child like superheroes? Probably. Do they like adorable kittens? Of course they do. So, needless to say, Disney Junior’s SuperKitties — an action-packed series following the fluffiest heroes you’ve ever seen — was an instant hit. In fact, since its premiere in January 2023, it has come in as the #1 new preschool series of the year. And now fans can celebrate as Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, April 5. Romper has an exclusive look at what’s in store with a new music video from the show.

Ginny, Sparks, Buddy, and Bitsy are back to make sure their beloved town of Kittydale is a “pawesome” place. (Oh yes: there are plenty of cat puns and they’re all purrfect.) Their messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience, and problem-solving are strong enough on their own, but the kitties assorted high-tech gadgets certainly don’t hurt, either. Season 2 is full of all new adventure, lessons, crime-fighting tech, and even an adorable new sidekick — a robot pig named Wiggles.

“We are so proud that SuperKitties continues to connect with kids and families everywhere, and we’re thrilled to be premiering a brand-new set of adventures,” executive producer Sarah Mullervy tells Romper. “In this newest season, the SuperKitties continue to use kindness and empathy to thwart the dastardly (and hilariously misguided) schemes of our resident villains.”

Written by the series’ songwriter Keith Harrison Dworkin, the new song — “Best Day Ever”— will be featured on the Season 2 soundtrack Disney Junior Music: SuperKitties Su-purr Charged Soundtrack, which will also debut on Friday. “I’m absolutely thrilled to celebrate the launch of Season 2 with the song “Best Day Ever,” a tribute to the spec-cat-ular feeling we get when spending the day with the those we love,” Dworkin tells Romper. (See we promised all the cat puns.) “I hope it brings joy to SuperKitties fans and families everywhere!”

Check it out!

Season 2 of SuperKitties will also feature the voice talents of American Idol’s Justin Guarini as Cat Burglar; Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (who originated the role of Genie in Aladdin on Broadway) as Mr. Puppypaws; Anika Noni Rose (aka Princess Tiana herself!) as Cousin Sassy; and Better Things and King of the Hill star Pamela Adlon as Aunt Lola.

Season 2 of SuperKitties will premiere on Friday, April 5 on Disney Junior at 9:30 a.m. and the Disney Channel at 2 p.m. Episodes will begin streaming on Disney+ this summer.