Cowabunga, dudes! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back in a new movie with a star-studded voice cast. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, a movie you should definitely see in theaters when it premieres on Aug. 2, the Turtle brothers attempt to integrate into society by proving to New York City that they’re just regular teenagers who love pizza. And also live underground and have regular face-offs with an army of evil animals... Normal teen stuff.

In the new movie, the gang makes a new friend, April O’Neil (voiced by Ayo Edebiri from The Bear), who joins the team to fight crime. But soon they find that this might be more difficult than they thought as they realize just how many other mutant animals are against them. The turtles are voiced by rising actors Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon. Celebs like Seth Rogen, John Cena, Ice Cube, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph voice other characters in the movie.

Here’s a look at some of the more recognizable voices in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem so you don’t have to pull out your phone in the theater when you inevitably think, “I know that voice!”

Jackie Chan as Splinter George Pimentel / Getty Images / Paramount Pictures Jackie Chan voices Splinter, a mutant rat who is the “adoptive father” of the teenage turtles. Like Chan’s character in The Karate Kid, Splinter is highly intelligent and nurturing.

Seth Rogen as Bebop Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images / Paramount Pictures Seth Rogen plays the giant warthog villain Bebop, who wears a nose ring and used to be a human. Since becoming a mutant, he wears a mohawk and fights to defeat the turtles.

John Cena as Rocksteady Gage Skidmore / Paramount Pictures John Cena, the wrestler-turned-actor, voices Bebop’s buddy Rocksteady. It makes sense that someone as tough as Cena could play this character — he’s also a former human, but mutated into a rhinoceros, and used to be a Russian arms dealer.

Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil Michael Rowe / Getty Images / Paramount Pictures Ayo Edibiri, known for her roles in The Bear and Abbott Elementary, voices April O’Neil. April is a friend to the turtles and helps them as they try to prove their normalcy to the city.

Ice Cube as Superfly Britannica / Paramount Pictures You probably weren’t expecting to see the rapper of “It Was a Good Day” in the cast of the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles flick. Ice Cube plays Superfly, a mutant fly who leads the villains against the turtles.

Post Malone as Ray Fillet Getty / Thaddaeus McAdams / Paramount Pictures Post Malone is likely another unexpected voice in the movie. The beloved rapper is playing Ray Fillet, who often aligns with the turtles. He is, as you may have guessed, a mutant ray.

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead Twitter / @discussingfilm / Paramount Pictures Rose Byrne, who plays Leatherhead, will easily be one of the most recognizable voices in the movie. You likely know her from Bridesmaids, Neighbors, and a new show on Apple TV+ with her Mutant Mayhem co-star Seth Rogen called Platonic.

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko Samir Hussein / Getty Images / Paramount Pictures The skateboarding, mutant gecko named Mondo Gecko is a friend of the turtles’ and is voiced by Paul Rudd. You probably don’t need to be reminded of this actors’ films, which include Marvel’s Ant-Man, Clueless, Anchorman, and I Love You, Man.

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom Getty Images / Paramount Pictures Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph will be playing an Utrom (an alien species) named Cynthia. Rudolph knows a thing or two about voicing creatures, having won the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her performance as Connie the Hormone Monstress in Big Mouth.

Brady Noon, Shamon Brown Jr., Micah Abbey, and Nicolas Cantu as the Ninja Turtles Getty Images Rising stars Brady Noon, Shamon Brown Jr., Micah Abbey, and Nicolas Cantu are voicing Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello and Leonardo, respectively.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem premieres in theaters on Aug. 2, but there it’s been reported that it will be available for streaming on Paramount+ sometime in September of this year. Cowabunga!