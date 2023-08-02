Cowabunga, dudes! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back in a new movie with a star-studded voice cast. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, a movie you should definitely see in theaters when it premieres on Aug. 2, the Turtle brothers attempt to integrate into society by proving to New York City that they’re just regular teenagers who love pizza. And also live underground and have regular face-offs with an army of evil animals... Normal teen stuff.
In the new movie, the gang makes a new friend, April O’Neil (voiced by Ayo Edebiri from The Bear), who joins the team to fight crime. But soon they find that this might be more difficult than they thought as they realize just how many other mutant animals are against them. The turtles are voiced by rising actors Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon. Celebs like Seth Rogen, John Cena, Ice Cube, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph voice other characters in the movie.
Here’s a look at some of the more recognizable voices in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem soyou don’t have to pull out your phone in the theater when you inevitably think, “I know that voice!”
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem premieres in theaters on Aug. 2, but there it’s been reported that it will be available for streaming on Paramount+ sometime in September of this year. Cowabunga!