Get ready to rock and roll with the Teletubbies. Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa, and Po have reunited after a long hiatus to release a brand new album full of fun, positive music that is sure to have toddlers and parents everywhere dancing. Of course, the Teletubbies aren’t just bringing their fans new music. The foursome have also produced a slew of new music videos to help families keep the dance party going.

While the Teletubbies haven’t released an album in more than 20 years, there seemed no better time to drop some new tunes than during a global pandemic. According to WildBrains, the company behind the Teletubbies, each song on the foursome’s newest album aims to not only get kids up and dancing but to spread positivity, joy, and inclusion as well.

When Will The Teletubbies Album Drop?

Unfortunately, fans still have a few weeks to wait until Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa, and Po drop their full-length reunion album, Ready, Steady, GO! In fact, the Teletubbies’ new album won’t be released until Oct. 15, at which point fans can look for it on all major music streaming platforms.

Will The Teletubbies Release Any Music Videos?

But the Teletubbies haven’t just been hard at work recording new music, they’ve also produced 10 digital-first music videos. Two music videos — one for the single “Peek-a-Boo” and one for the album’s title track “Ready, Steady, GO!” — will premiere ahead of the album’s release on the Teletubbies’ official YouTube channel. Following the album’s release, fans can expect new music videos to drop every Saturday morning throughout the month of November, WildBrain tells Romper.

Can We Get A Sneak Peek?

Parents — and kids — who are curious about the Teletubbies’ new sound can get an early sneak peek at two of the album’s tracks. Get grooving with Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa, and Po with this preview of the Teletubbies’ “Ready, Steady, GO!” music video on the group’s official YouTube page. Or get playful by previewing a teaser of the Teletubbies ultra-catchy “Peek-a-Boo” track and music video. Both songs — and their accompanying music videos — promise to bring families uplifting, positive, and fun music that even parents will want to dance to.