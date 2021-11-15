After nearly two years of waiting, fans are finally getting a peek at Season 4 of the Amazon Original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Rachel Brosnahan shared the first look at the upcoming season over the weekend when she posted two photos to Instagram. But fans of the New York housewife-turned-stand-up-comic will, unfortunately, have to keep waiting to see Midge back in action as the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is not expected to be released this year.

On Sunday, Brosnahan and Amazon Prime Video dropped two first-look photos from the upcoming season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Instagram. In the first, Brosnahan (who plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel in the series) can be seen lying down amidst a mountain of feathers, fringe, and sequins in what appears to be a showgirls’ dressing room. While Midge stares expressionless into the camera, girls in elaborate headdresses congregate behind her. In the second photo, Midge’s parents Abe and Rose (played by Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle) sit behind two TV dinner trays while presumably watching television.

Where’d We Last Leave Mrs. Maisel?

The end of Season 3 brought some tough developments for Midge. (Note: Some spoilers are ahead if you have not watched the first three seasons.) After cracking jokes about fictional singer Shy Baldwin and insinuating about his sexuality as part of her act, Midge found herself fired from the singer’s international tour and out of a job. But Midge’s firing is especially troublesome considering she’d used the job as collateral to buy an apartment.

The last season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also saw Midge’s manager Susie Meyerson (played by Alex Borstein) gamble away all of her and Midge’s money. In a perhaps ill-thought-out attempt to set matters right, Susie burns down her childhood home in order to collect and pay back Midge with the home’s insurance money.

Expect To See New Cast Members In Season 4

Viewers can expect to see new faces added to the Mrs. Maisel cast in season four. Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia of Gilmore Girls have both signed on to reunite with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino for the upcoming season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What Do We Know About Season 4’s Plot?

The short answer is not much. While Brosnahan has given fans a first look at the upcoming season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the photos aren’t exactly tell-alls, if you know what I mean. Of course, Midge and Susie will likely both have to face the consequences of their actions early in Season 4 and so it seems reasonable that viewers will get to see them grappling to pick up the pieces of their lives.

However, Daniel Palladino, the series’ executive producer previously told Glamour that he and Sherman-Palladino were “debating” where to take Midge’s story from the Season 3 finale and stressed the pair couldn’t “assure” fans of anything.

“We’re not here to make anybody feel good,” Sherman-Palladino told Glamour. Does this mean Midge will be moving back in with her parents?

Is There A Release Date For Season 4?

According to Glamour, filming for Season 4 wrapped in late summer. However, the new season is not expected to premiere until sometime in early 2022. That said, no official release date has been announced by Amazon — yet.

How To Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel streams exclusively on Amazon Prime, meaning you’ll need an Amazon Prime account in order to watch the upcoming season as well as the first three.