Rob Zombie is celebrating Halloween by dropping a little treat into the laps of Munsters fans everywhere. On Monday, the filmmaker and rocker shared the first look at the cast of his movie reboot of The Munsters, a popular sitcom from the ‘60s that centered around a family of monsters. Although production of the film is still in the early stages, Rob Zombie’s behind-the-scene teasers suggest he’s keeping to the sitcom’s original aesthetic. So here’s what we know about The Munsters movie reboot so far:

Meet The Munsters!

Rob Zombie gave fans a peek into his Munsters movie reboot on Monday when he introduced three of the film’s central cast members on Instagram. “Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS!,” Rob Zombie said when sharing a photo of the actors he’d cast as Herman, Lily, and Grandpa Munster sitting in front of The Munster family’s iconic home on Instagram. “Direct from the set in good old Hungary, I present Herman, Lily, and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane.”

Westworld alum Jeff Daniels Phillips will star as Herman Munster while Rob Zombie’s wife Sheri Moon Zombie has been cast as Lily Munster. Dan Roebuck will play Grandpa Munster — also known as The Count. It has not yet been revealed who has been cast in the role of Eddie Munster, the werewolf child of Herman and Lily, or Marilyn Munster, the “plain” and “normal-looking” niece of Lily Munster.

What Do We Know About The Film So Far?

Rob Zombie surprised fans in June when he announced he would direct and help write a reboot of The Munsters for Universal Studios. The move to direct a reboot of a popular family-friendly sitcom is something of a departure for the filmmaker, whose directorial credits include a number of gruesome horror flicks such as Halloween, Halloween II, House of 1,000 Corpses, and The Devil’s Rejects. However, Rob Zombie has said the project was something he’d “been chasing for 20 years.”

Since announcing the project, Rob Zombie has been hard at work rebuilding The Munster’s iconic home as well as the idyllic suburban neighborhood it resides in. “1313 [Mockingbird Lane] is looking good,” the filmmaker wrote when sharing teasers of the set build over Instagram in late September. “Lots of work left to do, but it is getting there! Takes a lot of work to build an entire neighborhood.”

One thing Rob Zombie hasn’t revealed, however, is what fans can expect as far as plot. CBS’ The Munsters centered around a Transylvanian-American family of decidedly kindhearted and wholesome monsters who, although odd-looking, consider themselves the epitome of your average suburban family. It featured Fred Gwynne as Herman, a sort of Frankenstein's monster, and Yvonne De Carlo and Al Lewis as Lily and Grandpa, both vampires. While it’s still unclear exactly what hijinks the Munsters will get up to in Rob Zombie’s reboot, fans can rest easy knowing these central details haven’t been changed.

Will Rob Zombie’s The Munsters Be Appropriate For Kids?

Given his history directing horror films, it’s unsurprising that many parents are wondering if Rob Zombie’s interpretation of The Munsters will be appropriate for children. When it aired in 1964, CBS’ sitcom was rated PG-13, making it fairly family-friendly. According to Screenrant, Rob Zombie’s reboot of The Munsters is also expected to be rated PG-13 to ensure a broad audience, although nothing is definite.

What Do We Know About The Film’s Release Date?

While no release date has been released — yet — Collider has reported Rob Zombie’s movie reboot of The Munsters will reportedly receive both a theatrical release and a streaming release on Peacock. Given the project was only announced in June, fans will likely have to wait until at least 2022 for a release date.