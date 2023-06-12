Pat Dubek (Molly Shannon) isn’t a regular mom. She’s, like, a cool mom. Her willingness to support her son Chase, aka ChaseDreams, in his meteoric rise to stardom is one-of-a-kind, really. Plus, as fans of HBO’s The Other Two know, Pat has kinda-sorta become the show’s sneaky center. While Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) are technically “the other two,” much of the action that unfolds in this hilarious, somewhat ruthless comedy about fame and the culture that surrounds it is centered around Pat. Or maybe we should call her Pat!, the name of her eponymous smash hit daytime talk show?
Anyway, Pat may struggle a bit with her own fame and sudden fortune, but no one would ever question whether or not she’s a good mom. Pat is warm, loving, kind and wholesome. Her small-town Ohio roots seem to have kept her pretty grounded, despite her family’s successes. If she has a flaw — and we’re not saying she does — it’s that she gives a little too much of her self sometimes, and possibly has accidentally raised kids with values that could use some, ahem, aligment. But they’re all works in progress, and what matters — as Pat would surely say — is that the Dubek family navigates it all together, and always has each others’ backs.
Read on for a few more parenting lessons we’ve learned from The Other Two since it premiered.
OK, maybe she’s not perfect. She’s even better than perfect — she’s Pat!