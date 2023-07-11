A new podcast from The New York Times and Serial delves into a harrowing case that takes an unflinching look at IVF, addiction, and how the medical establishment perceives, interprets, and dismisses women’s pain. The Retrievals tells the story of a dozen women and the nurse who, unknown to them at the time, victimized them at their most vulnerable. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Retrievals is about a crime committed at the Yale Fertility Center from 2020 to 2021.

From 2020 to 2021, many women who went to Yale Fertility Center for egg retrievals — a procedure in which a needle is inserted into and through the vaginal wall in order to access a patient’s ovary and eggs — expected to be given a drug combination that would sedate and anesthetize them. The latter drug was fentanyl, one of the most powerful painkillers in the world. But despite this, many women reported being wide-awake and feeling “everything” during a procedure when they should have felt practically nothing. Others who were relatively out of it during the procedure awoke in the recovery room in excruciating pain that doctors couldn’t explain to them. Some of these women had been given the highest dose safely and legally possible but were still in agony during their retrieval(s).

Within months, the reason became clear: a nurse at the clinic had been stealing fentanyl for personal use and filling the empty vials with saline.

The podcast interviews multiple victims.

“How could this happen at Yale?” one former patient asks in the first episode of the podcast, which explains the case and introduced listeners to some of the estimated hundreds of victims. Most of the women had a positive view of the institution when embarking upon their fertility journeys: associating “Yale” with prestige and expertise. Some of the women actually worked for the more than 300-year-old university. One woman actually studies addiction and says she had a “daydream” even as the procedure was getting done of her IV of fentanyl going straight into the nurse’s pocket (she was generally right, but it was not her specific nurse). Another woman studies how women and their pain were dismissed in medical settings. And despite their background knowledge, they and many others came up with their own personal narratives about what happened to them during their procedures — they assumed they weren’t sensitive to fentanyl, or that the pain was an awful but unavoidable step to motherhood.

Episode 2 of The Retrievals explores the motivations of the nurse.

While the nurse at the center of this story, Donna Monticone, was not interviewed for the podcast, the public aspects of her story, found in court documents, are explored. Donna left what she describes as an abusive marriage and was embroiled in custody battles with her ex-husband. She began using fentanyl as a way to numb her stress and anxiety. Many patients interviewed had complicated feelings about what outcome they wanted, legally. Some questioned whether they were truly, as they’d previously believed, prison abolitionists. Others viewed her with compassion: people don’t commit these sort of crimes “for fun,” one woman points out before reading a letter she had submitted at trial urging leniency for Monticone.

Ultimately, The Retrievals explores the topic of women’s pain and why it’s overlooked.

The series will ultimately be five episodes long. As of press time, two have been released, titled “The Patients” and “The Nurse.” The series has already indicated it will be taking a closer look at the trial that occurred in 2021 (Spoilers ahead: Monticone was ultimately sentenced to four weekends in prison, three months of home confinement, and three years of supervised release as a result of the trial), as well as the clinic and the topic of women’s pain in medical settings generally.

New episodes of The Retrievals are released on Thursdays wherever you get your podcasts.