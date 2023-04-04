See Who Voices Who In The New Super Mario Bros. Movie In Side-By-Side Photos

Movies
Those voices sound familiar for a reason!
In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Mario and Luigi are busy at work trying to fix a water main when they’re transported into a magical new world. But they lose each other! So Mario sets off on a mission to find his brother and along the way, he encounters Toad, Bowser, Donkey Kong, and more. Here’s a look at who voices each classic Nintendo character.
Pratt is sure to bring on the nostalgia with phrases like “let’s go!” and “wahoo!” The actor was “little taken aback by” the initial backlash to his casting as the beloved Italian plumber, but recently told The Gamer, “I’m proud to say we didn’t screw it up.”