While she might be known for her hilarious comedy and larger-than-life personality, watching Tiffany Haddish find out she won a Grammy might make you cry. The comedian found out she won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album on Sunday while on the set of her show, Kids Say The Darndest Things, and broke down in tears after taking a few moments to process the incredible news.

Haddish wasn’t surrounded by fellow celebrities dressed to the nines when she made history; she was working alongside her young co-stars as she celebrated her historic win as the second Black woman to win the award for Best Comedy Album in Grammy history for her album, Black Mitzvah.

Through an earpiece, a producer on the show broke the news to her on set. A video of the emotional moment was later shared on Haddish’s YouTube Page. “I just won Best Comedy Album, guys,” Haddish said as she started tearing up. While one little girl thought she was crying because she “wants to see her trophy,” Haddish explained that her tears meant more than that.

“Can I tell you why I’m crying? It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right?” she explained to the kids. “And it’s a lot of times that you feel like, am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to be doing this job? And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can. And against all odds, you just say, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna put my best foot forward and I’m gonna give the world the best that I got.’ Right? And then you just hope that people like it.”

“Anything is possible,” she added.

As she explained to the kids, she is only the sixth woman and second Black woman to ever receive this award. Whoopi Goldberg became the first woman to win Best Comedy Album in 1986, more than 30 years ago. “You know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986,” Haddish told her kid co-stars.

Beyond her comedy, Haddish is also the host and executive producer of the Kids Say The Darndest Things revival on CBS, premiering sometime this year. In an announcement for Season 2 of the show this past December, Haddish said that she wants to give kids a “safe environment where they can say anything they want with complete freedom and no judgment.”

On Sunday, Haddish also told the kids why she chose her career path. “I always wanted to be someone who brought joy to other people and brought laughter to other people,” she said. “Because I know what it feels like to be sad and what it feels like to hurt and what it feels like to see other people sad. So I did comedy.” And while she certainly had everyone in tears, Haddish ended on a funny note, telling the kids they’re too young to watch her stand-up comedy. “When you get about 17, 18, have at it!”