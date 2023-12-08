Tim Allen Was "A Bitch" On The Set of The Santa Clauses, According To His Co-Star

They say if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all. But in this case, “they” does not include people on podcasts. Happy Endings and Saturday Night Live actress Casey Wilson was asked about her experience filming the pilot episode of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen on her podcast Bitch Sesh. “Tim Allen was such a bitch,” she replied emphatically. Oh dear. And that was just the beginning.

“It was the single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever,” she continued. “Thank you for asking; I’ve buried this.” She explained that she was enthusiastic to participate in The Santa Clauses because a good friend of hers was the producer and her children — Max, 8 and Henry, 6 — love the Santa Clause movies. She played the grown-up version of Sarah, a little girl seen in the first film. (She leaves soy milk for Santa after Scott Calvin, still adjusting to Kris Kringle duties, claims lactose intolerance the year before.)

“I’m in a scene, it’s just me and Tim Allen,” she explains. “It was basically a home invasion scene, ultimately. And so I’m throwing things at him, I’m screaming. And he goes over to the producer, who is standing four feet from me he just walks over and he goes ... ‘Ya gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’” The producer looked at Wilson “with horror” on his face, understanding that she clearly had heard him, and walked “one foot” to relay the snippy message.

Apparently the meeting wasn’t as sweet IRL. Disney+

“It was like everybody was walking on eggshells around him,” Wilson went on. “People just looked frantic ... he was so f-cking rude, never made eye contact, never said anything, it was so uncomfortable.”

As soon as his part ended— leaving Wilson to film close-ups — Wilson reports Allen simply declared “Leaving!” and dropped his velvet Santa cloak on the floor for crew to “scurry” to pick up.

“He’s a bitch,” she repeated in conclusion. “Disgusting.”

And according to Wilson, she wasn’t alone in her negative assessment of Allen. She reports that an unnamed person on set who “may have” been. a crew member cheekily informed her, “And you’re seeing him on a good day.”

Yikes.

This isn’t the first time Allen has been accused of bad behavior on set. In her memoir, Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson alleged that Allen intentionally exposed himself to her on the set of Home Improvement, her first job. Though Allen denies this, Anderson told ET Canada that she wouldn’t expect him to admit it. “He has to deny it because look at the times we’re in,” she said in February of this year. “A lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg.”