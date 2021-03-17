Great news for all you parents who have finally gotten the songs from last season’s episodes of TrollsTopia out of your head. TrollsTopia Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 18 on Peacock! You and your kids can snuggle up and watch all the musical fun as Queen Poppy and her friends celebrate “Pal-entine’s Day” (get it?), build a new Metroll train station (get it?!) to connect trolls far and wide, and meet new friends (who just happened to be voiced by celebrities)!

The new season will feature more of the hair-raising adventures of the magical, musical trolls as the different tribes learn to live together throughout the forest, sharing their songs and friendship. Special guest stars for Season 2 include Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Amanda Leighton (This Is Us), David Fynn and Ron Funches (Undateable), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Megan Hilty (Smash), Jeanine Mason (Grey’s Anatomy), Kevin Michael Richardson (Trolls World Tour, American Dad) and Sam Haft (Younger).

In an exclusive clip shared with Romper, you’ll see Tiny Diamond, an adorable wee Glitter Troll (voiced by Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson) extolling the virtues of his daddy, Guy Diamond (mainly that guy can party hard) and learning about the special parent-child holiday known as “Dad-urday.”

TrollsTopia is part of Peacock’s kids programming line-up, including Curious George, Madagascar: A Little Wild, The Mighty Ones, Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here, Cleopatra in Space (you had me at Cleopatra), and Where’s Waldo.

All six episodes of the new season of TrollsTopia will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, March 18.