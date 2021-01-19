It'll soon be a party of five for one Bringing Up Bates family. Tori Bates is expecting her third child — a girl! — with husband Bobby Smith, the couple shared exclusively with Romper. News that Tori and Bobby will soon be welcoming a little girl into the fold comes nearly 10 months after the couple welcomed their second son.

"Life has been crazy fun with our two precious little boys, and our hearts are so thrilled to announce that God has given us a beautiful baby girl," 25-year-old Tori tells Romper. "Charlotte Raine will be here in June 2021."

The Bringing Up Bates star gave birth to her second son last Mach, just as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was getting underway, People reported. At the time of his birth, restrictions limiting hospital visitors meant Tori and Bobby introduced their newborn, whom they named Kolter Gray, to their extended family over FaceTime. The couple's first son, Robert Ellis IV (whom Tori and Bobby call Kade), was born in November 2018.

Since bringing Kolter home, Tori and Bobby have been giving fans a peek inside their new life as parents of two children under the age of 3. Unsurprisingly, that life appears to include a lot of cry fests soothed by lullabies and uncontrollable fits of baby laughter. But it seems Tori and Bobby are more than eager to expand from a family of four to a family of five come Charlotte Raine's expected arrival in June.

Taryn Yager

In fact, the UPtv reality star tells Romper she's confident her boys will grow up to become their little sister's best protectors. "We are so looking forward to the day we get to hold her in our arms," she says. "Kade and Kolter are going to love learning to protect her and take care of her so sweetly!"

But Tori isn't the only Bringing Up Bates star expected to welcome a new child later this year. Her sister is also expecting. Earlier this month, 21-year-old Josie Bates revealed on Instagram that she and husband Kelton Balka were expecting their second child after suffering a miscarriage in August. According to TODAY, their child is also due in June.

While raising three children under the age of 3 certainly sounds like a parenting adventure in the making, Tori is no stranger to large families thanks to the fact that she has 18 brothers and sisters. For now, she and Bobby are simply counting their blessings. As Tori tells Romper, "God is so good to our little family, and He pours out his blessings on us in so many ways that we could never deserve."

Catch up with the Bates family anytime on UP Faith & Family.