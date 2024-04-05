Toy Story, Moana, & Star Wars All Getting Movies In Summer 2026

It should come as no surprise that an entertainment behemoth like Disney plans its production and release schedules years in advance. And while it’s always possible for projects to get shuffled around or delayed, it looks like 2026 is shaping up to be a banner year for the company, with at least three huge franchises getting films released in the summer.

To begin, Disney has confirmed that The Mandalorian and Grogu, a Star Wars story that takes place after the events in Return of the Jedi, will come out May 22, 2026. The adventure, to be directed by Jon Favreau, executive producer of the Mandalorian series, will star Pedro Pascal, who plays Din Djarin (aka the Mandaolorian) on the show. This is just one of at least seven new series and films in the franchise planned between this year and 2027, starting with Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, an animated series coming to Disney+ this May.

Next up: Pixar’s Toy Story 5 will be coming to theaters June 19, 2026. While Lightyear was the last film in the Toy Story franchise, this will be the first time we see Buzz, Woody, and their friends in toy form on the big screen since 2019. When we left them, Woody, Bo, Chick, and Bunny were living a life on the road as “lost toys” while Buzz, Jessie, Bullseye and the rest were still happily paired with Bonnie, the little girl original owner Andy graced with his toys at the end of Toy Story 3.

In July, fans will be treated to a live-action version of Moana, starring Dwayne Johnson as Maui, the charismatic demigod he voiced in the 2016 cartoon. But if you’re pained to hear that there will be a whole decade between the original film and the live-action remake, fear not: an animated Moana sequel is set to hit theaters this November.

We don’t know much about these movies, but that stands to reason: they’re still more than two years away! But that’s honestly just the beginning. “The Mouse” has movies on the docket as far into the future as 2031. Frankly, we’re not exactly sure if this is a real year — it sounds kind of like science fiction to us — but we’re looking into it.