Usher’s Fans Are Saying “Well Said!” After He Shared What Fatherhood Has Taught Him

Usher is a proud dad of four children who have taught him the importance of being “present” in each of their lives. The singer celebrated Father’s Day by sharing what fatherhood has taught him in a beautiful post on Instagram and fans really loved his perspective.

“To all the Fathers, Father figures, Uncles, Brothers…as I reflect on today, the one thing I can say is…being present is key,” Usher began his Instagram post, which he shared on Sunday. “Parenting is not a one size fits all…and that balance has not been easy. But…if there’s anything that Fatherhood has shown me is that U have to make time specifically and individually for all of them. U can’t compare them. U must love them for who they are.”

“It’s an ongoing journey, but being a Father that is present in all of my children’s lives is THE best thing God has blessed me with,” he added.

The proud dad’s Father’s Day post features photos of him with his four kids. Usher shares sons Usher “Cinco” V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. He also shares daughter Sovereign Bo, born in 2020, and son Sire Castrello, born in 2021, with his wife, Jenn Goicoechea.

Usher’s followers loved his heartfelt message. “Well said! [Your] kids are lucky to have you!” one fan commented, while another added, “such a brilliant man.”

One more added, “You’re absolutely right, every child is different. A lot of parents don’t think that way. Outside looking in, you’re an amazing father!!”

Usher, who kicks off his Usher: Past, Present, Future tour this summer, has opened up previously about how his own father struggled with drug addiction and was not present during his childhood. He told Ebony in 2023 that that difficult experience has ultimately helped form him into the man he is today.

“All of those things have led to what I think is a pretty stable guy. I’m not perfect, and I don’t claim to be. What I am is transparent, and what I hope I am is of service to life’s process, so that people can have some reference to say, ‘Oh wow, I’m not the only one going through this or went through this,’” he told the outlet last year. “It’s all perspective. The longer you live, the more you know. My grandmother always said, ‘Just keep on living, and eventually you will get it.’ If you are your best self, life will treat you, the universe will meet you. I’ve been very fortunate. I try to be a better dad than the one I didn’t have, and I try to be empathetic to those who need what I may be able to offer — whether it be a song, an opportunity, information or even perspective.”