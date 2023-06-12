Uzo Aduba announced she’s pregnant with her first child with an epic red carpet reveal. The Orange Is The New Black star rocked a bright orange ensemble as she appeared at the 2023 Tony Awards on Sunday where she debuted her growing baby bump. The 42-year-old actress later said on Instagram that she’s “so happy” and “excited” to be expecting her first baby with her husband, filmmaker Robert Sweeting.

“What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents,” Aduba captioned a video of her holding a tiny white onesie. “I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

Aduba’s celebrity friends quickly commented on her post to share their congratulations. “The. Best. News. Congratulations sistren!!!” This Is Us actress Susan Kelechi Watson wrote. “This made me cry! The joy! So happy for you,” Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey commented. Aduba’s Orange Is The New Black co-stars also shared their excitement in the comments. “Congratulations Uzo!” Danielle Brooks, who played Taystee in the Netflix series, wrote. Matt McGorry, who played correctional officer John Bennett, added, “Congrats my friend!!!!”

Aduba attended the Tony Awards with Sweeting, who sweetly held his wife’s bump in photos on the red carpet. The parents-to-be have been married since September 2020 and kept news of their nuptials a secret until their one year anniversary.

In a loving post on Instagram in 2021, Sweeting gushed about his “gorgeous, talented and incredible” wife. “One year ago I married this gorgeous, talented and incredible woman. This past year has made me appreciate the fragile nature of life and the importance of living it,” he captioned a photo of the couple from their wedding. “At a time where the world is upside down, we learned to find joy and peace in each other. You are the greatest person I’ve ever known, and I’m proud to be your husband.”

Uzo Aduba and her husband Robert Sweeting at the 76th Tony Awards in New York City. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Aduba also shared an anniversary post on Instagram to commorate one year of married and called her husband “the thing that ever happened” to her. “For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone,” she wrote in 2021. “My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”