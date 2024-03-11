Vanessa Hudgens Revealed Her Pregnancy In Two Stunning Dresses At The Oscars

Oscar Night, for many, is as much about the dazzling red carpet fashions as it is about the awards ceremony itself. And this year, Vanessa Hudgens walked the carpet debuting one of our favorite, timeless accessories: a baby bump! Yes, one of our favorite millennial teen idols made the big reveal on Hollywood’s biggest night and we would expect nothing less from thee Gabriella Montez.

Hudgens appeared to host ABC’s The Oscars Red Carpet Show with Julianne Hough sporting a form-fitting black turtleneck dress from Vera Wang and an impressive 40-carat diamond necklace around her neck with a chic high ponytail. “I clearly have a lot to be excited for,” she said at the top of the show as she laid her hands on her belly, but, ever the pro, she kept the focus of the evening on the night’s honorees and other celebs.

This is Hudgens’ first child with husband Cole Tucker, a professional baseball player on the Seattle Mariners. The pair first met on a weekly Zoom meditation during the height of the pandemic in 2020, she explained on Drew Barrymore’s talk show. The pair announced their relationship in February 2021 and their engagement in February 2023. They were married in Mexico last December 2023.

Jenny Anderson/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

After wrapping up red carpet interviews and the awards ceremony itself, Hudgens headed to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, where she had her bump in full-view as she was seen wearing an ethereal, sheer black dress over a black strapless bra and underwear, paired with gold statement earrings.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of course, any pregnant person who’s had to be on their feet for hours (in heels, no less) will tell you that the best way to end a day like that is with a nice soak in the tub, and that’s just what Hudgens did, per her Instagram story...

Instagram

Truly: a working mama masterclass.

Neither Hudgens nor Cole has said anything publicly about the pregnancy as such, so we don’t know how far along she is, when she’s due, or anything else. (Which is fine! Vanessa, share only what you want and just spend this time in your own happy little pre-baby world!) But we do know that becoming a mom has been something she’s had in mind for a while. In 2022, she told Nylon that she imagined having kids “around 36, 37”; she’s currently 35, so a little ahead of schedule. What’s next for the multi-hyphenate as she prepares for motherhood? She also told Nylon that loved the idea of being a talk show host a la Kelly Clarkson. “When I have kids, [I] want to stay in one place and have the closest I will ever have to a 9 to 5. It’s that or being on Broadway.”

Honestly, we’ll take either.