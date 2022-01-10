Holidays are a time for fun, family traditions, and, of course, TV specials. And if there’s one name synonymous with “TV holiday specials” it’s “the Peanuts.” While perhaps not quite as popular as A Charlie Brown Christmas or It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, the Valentine’s special is pretty adorable. Here’s how to watch Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown in 2022...

You Can Stream Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown

If you were hoping to stream the special, Apple TV+ is your only bet. In fact, the service is a kind of one-stop-shop for any Peanuts content — classic and new — as a result of a 2020 partnership between Peanuts Worldwide, Lee Mendelson Film Productions, and Apple.

A subscription to Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month after a free seven-day trial. (If you got a new Apple device over the holidays, however, you can activate a free, three-month trial within 90 days of purchase.)

You Can Also Buy The DVD

Fortunately, the Peanuts specials are generally available on DVD and Be My Valentine is no exception. As for return-on-investment, lets be honest: you and your family will likely want to watch this every year, so it could be worth the investment. The DVD is available on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target for under $14.

The Special Is, Predictably, Funny & Cute

As with other Peanuts holiday specials, Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown is a simple story told via several vignettes. The major plotlines in this 25-minute special feature Linus hoping to win the heart of his beloved teacher, Miss Othmar as Sally believes the large box of chocolates he has purchased is for her. She is determined to give him a valentine that’s just as special. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown is determined that this is the year he’s going to get a valentine, and brings an entire briefcase full of valentines for his classmates... of course, because he is the Charlie Browniest of all the Charlie Browns we know, you can guess how that goes...