MENU
Kids' Entertainment
Columbia Pictures/Moviepix/Getty Images
Watch These Family Favorites Before They Leave Netflix
Time is running out!
by
Casey Suglia
Aug. 27, 2021
Turbo
When a snail, who has dreams of being a race car driver, is involved in a freak accident giving him super speed, he embarks on a quest to enter and win the Indianapolis 500.
Turbo
leaves Netflix on Sept. 11.
YouTube Movies
Angry Birds
Seasons 1-2
Red and his fearless bird friends experience adventures while protecting their eggs from pesky pigs.
The first two seasons of
Angry Birds
leave Netflix on Sept. 15.
Angry Birds/YouTube
Tap
Aug. 27. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.