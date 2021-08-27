Kids' Entertainment

The Karate Kid is leaving Netflix in September.
Watch These Family Favorites Before They Leave Netflix

Time is running out!

by Casey Suglia

Turbo

When a snail, who has dreams of being a race car driver, is involved in a freak accident giving him super speed, he embarks on a quest to enter and win the Indianapolis 500. Turbo leaves Netflix on Sept. 11. YouTube Movies

Angry Birds Seasons 1-2

Red and his fearless bird friends experience adventures while protecting their eggs from pesky pigs. The first two seasons of Angry Birds leave Netflix on Sept. 15.Angry Birds/YouTube

Tap