Yes, you read that right. We're giving away a $1,000 Amazon gift card for one lucky reader to stock up on everything they need (and more) in 2021. Whether you're planning on making your living space cozier, upgrading your wardrobe and skincare routine, or *finally* giving in to that Nintendo Switch your kids keep asking for, you'll be able to spoil yourself and the whole family with a little extra cash in your pocket. Enter your email below for a chance to win—you'll be so glad you did!

Key takeaways: