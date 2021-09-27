Podcasts have become more popular than ever. But they’re not just for adults; kids can also be swept away into new worlds through the imaginative storytelling of podcasts like Wondery’s upcoming Melon’s House Party, which follows one pup’s musical adventures around the house. Explore what might happen if your bookcase could talk and your couch was best friends with your dog in Melon’s House Party. Wondery’s newest kids podcast will premiere across all podcast platforms later this fall.

Created by Matt Sax and Duke Doyle, Melon’s House Party promises to draw children into a world they’re likely familiar with but have never seen. In Wondery’s newest kids podcast, 8-pound pup Melon introduces listeners to a slew of singing and talking friends who’ve lived right under their noses. There’s the always singing record player, the soulless computer, the knowledgeable therapist bookshelf and, of course, Melon’s best friend Couch.

“Did you know that the objects in your house sing and speak all day long?” Wondery’s synopsis of Melon’s House Party podcast reads. “They just do so in a key only dogs can hear.”

Voicework from Jessica McKenna of Superhero Girls and The Mighty Ones, Parvesh Cheena of Outsourced and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Griffin Matthews of Dear White People, singer Sugar Joans, Broadway star Rory O’Malley, and more help bring Melon, Couch, and the rest of the gang in Melon’s House Party to life.

Whether you’re looking for ways to keep your children busy on a long trip or are just on the hunt for screen-free entertainment the whole family can enjoy at home, Wondery’s Melon’s House Party may just become your kids’ next favorite podcast. The musical comedy centers around themes of friendship and family. “No musical adventure is too big for Melon and Couch as long as they can figure out a way to do it together,” Wondery said in a statement shared with Romper. “As Melon learns about herself and the world around her, she shows us how to appreciate the little things in life and the importance of friendship and family.”

The first episode of Melon’s House Party podcast will premiere exclusively on Wondery+ on Tuesday, Oct. 6 before becoming available to stream across all podcast platforms on Tuesday, Oct. 13.