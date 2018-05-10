New college grads need a lot of things (a job, a place to live, real furniture, a winning lottery ticket so they can pay back their student loans), but perhaps what they're in need of the very most is some real-life wisdom. In the coming years, new grads will be weathering such indignities as sleeping on futons in basement studio apartments while working internships that teach little more than how to balance five Starbucks cups at once, and sometimes, they'll want to give up. So what are some inspiring college graduation quotes that will motivate them to enter the next phase of their life head on and give them strength when times get rough?
Whether these words came from commencement speeches given by smart and creative celebrities, books, movies, or interviews, the quotes on this list aren't just useful for those who've recently completed their higher education. These are the sort of powerful, insightful sentiments that everyone of every age should probably write on sticky notes and put up all over the house so you can remind yourself what really matters every time you walk past the bathroom mirror or the coffee maker (the most popular destination in many a family's home).
Getting back to the college grad thing, though, these quotes can be posted on social media, scribbled into a Hallmark card, or perhaps even recited aloud as part of a graduation dinner toast. If they know what's good for them, everybody should be listening!
There’s no question that college grads are in need of advice, but you might not have the opportunity for a big sitdown talk at graduation. These perfect bite-sized bits of wisdom are just enough to send them in the right direction.