Life

Mother and her child playing together. Girl and mom in Superhero costume. Mum and kid having fun, sm...
14 Imaginative Halloween Costumes Under $40 To Shop Now On Walmart.com

by Judy Brumley
Updated: 
Originally Published: 

For kids, the true magic of Halloween is that they can use their imaginations to dress up like superheroes, terrifying ghosts, or anything else they can dream up (and get tons of sugar-filled candy, of course). But for parents, sometimes finding that perfect costume can be a challenging, time-consuming, and, let’s face it, expensive feat. This year, try taking the stress-free approach by heading to Walmart.com, which has hundreds of unique, budget-friendly options for kids of all ages and personalities to choose from.

Whether you’re on the hunt for an easy, all-in-one costume, or just need some spooky accessories to take a DIY outfit to the next level, Walmart.com has got you covered. There are looks inspired by kids’ favorite books and movies, the animals they love, and so much more available to shop on the website. Plus, you can have it all delivered, so you won’t even have to leave your home. Just don’t wait too long to start shopping, because the holiday is going to be here before you know it.

Pretty Pretty Princess

Princess Cinderella Costume Girls Dress Up With Accessories
Let your little one channel their inner princess with this deluxe Cinderella outfit, which features a glitter bodice and skirt, gloves, princess jewelry, and a shiny tiara.

Incredibly Cute

Incredibles Infant Classic Costume
The littlest member of your family can be a hero this Halloween. This Jack Jack costume is as cute as it is comfy.

Toddler T-Rex

T-Rex Dinosaur Halloween Costume

Speedy and Stylish

Boys Muscle Flash Halloween Costume
Kids can speed through the house in this Flash costume featuring fake muscles.

Young Yoda

Toddler Officially Licensed 'Star Wars' The Child Halloween Costume
What’s cuter than baby Yoda? Your own child dressed up as baby Yoda, of course!

Tiny Builder

10-Piece Construction Worker Costume for Kids
This construction worker set comes with accessories that can be added to the dress-up box after Halloween, like a hard hat, toy hammer, and bright yellow vest.

Magical Mermaid

Way To Celebrate Girls Dazzling Mermaid
Kids will love this fabulous, mythical mermaid outfit complete with a sparkly bodice and reversible sequin tail.

Silly Siblings

Thing 1 & Thing 2 Toddler Costume
Brothers and sisters will have a blast embracing their silly sides while wearing these Thing 1 and Thing 2 costumes with fun blue wigs.

Little Explorer

Outdoor Explorer Kit & Bug Catcher Kit with Vest, Outdoor Toy Kids Binoculars, Magnifying Glass, Butterfly Net, Camping, Adventure
Does your child love nature? Order this outdoor adventure kit. It has accessories that can be used for a costume, and during playtime in the yard.

Cozy Cookie Monster

Sesame Street Baby Cookie Monster Plush Costume
This super-soft cookie monster costume is sure to keep your little one warm.

Movie-Watching Mermaid

Kids Mermaid Tail Blanket
Spending Halloween at home? This mermaid tail blanket is a must-have accessory. It’s perfect for curling up with a bowl of popcorn to enjoy a family-friendly film.

Baby Banana

Banana Bunting Newborn Halloween Costume

Your child will go bananas for this fun and fruity head-to-toe costume.

Candy-Loving Cutie

Willy Wonka Halloween Costume
Since Halloween is all about the treats, have your child dress up as everyone’s favorite candy-maker.

Jessie Jumpsuit

Toy Story Jessie Classic Child Costume
Yee-haw! Toy Story-loving little ones can dress up as their favorite cowgirl this year.

