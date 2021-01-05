These 15 Gifts Are Ideal For Kids Who Love Food

At some point in the toddler years, every kid loves to "help" in the kitchen. But while many of those kids quickly lose interest, others start to develop a lifelong hobby, or even passion. You can encourage this enthusiasm by stocking the kitchen with tools, recipes, and other gifts for kids who like to cook. With the right equipment, little chefs will be well on their way to creating culinary masterpieces (or at least baking some delicious cookies).

Having a well-stocked kitchen is great, but a lot of cooking and baking tools that are good for adults aren't always safe for kids. Not to mention, kids who are learning how to cook have a tendency to burn their creations or toss things into the dishwasher without checking whether or not they're dishwasher safe, so it's better to protect your good cookware by getting some of their own.

For those in the early stages of learning to cook and bake, premade mixes and recipe books also make great gifts. Then there are always the kid-specific tools that will help them whip up tasty foods in fun shapes. If you're on the hunt for a gift for your chef-in-training, here are some great ideas to get you started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Cake Bite Baking Pan Williams Sonoma Flour Shop Bitelet Pan Williams Sonoma $36 See on Williams Sonoma Budding bakers can make a batch of cake bites using this nonstick cast-aluminum pan. It makes 16 cake bites in heart, rainbow, unicorn, and smiley face shapes. It's safe for the oven (up to 500 degrees) and the freezer, but it does need to be handwashed.

2 Egg Shape Molders Egg Shaped Molder - Set of 4 Savvy Kitchen Collections $14 See on Savvy Kitchen Collections Eggs are an easy dish for kids to cook, and these molders make the final result a little more fun. You get a set of four rust-resistant, durable molders in circle, star, heart, and flower shapes. They will withstand high heat without warping and are designed with a tall handle to avoid burns.

3 Personalized Apron CiciAndHattieLou, Child/Toddler Personalized/Embroidered Cooking Apron Etsy $14 See on Etsy Every cook needs an apron, and this one will have their name embroidered right onto it. The apron measures 16" wide and 20" in length, and is sized for kids between 4 and 8 years old. If you don't like the pink apron or purple embroidery, there are other color options available (you just need to send the shop owner a quick note to make any special requests).

4 Pancake & Waffle Mix Chocolate Chip Pancake & Waffle Mix Vicky Cakes $3 $5.99 See on Vicky Cakes A great introductory to cooking, kiddos just need to add some milk and eggs to this chocolate chip pancake and waffle mix. It's non-GMO, made without artificial colors or preservatives, and uses real semi-sweet chocolate chips. If chocolate chips aren't your thing, Vicky Cakes offers a variety of other mixes like pecan, original, blueberry, and more.

5 Baking Kit Cinnamon Buns Baking Kit Baketivity $32.95 See on Baketivity With Baketivity boxes, kids get all of the dry they need to make some sweet treats, plus a fun game. Each box comes with premeasured dry ingredients, a shopping list (for things that can't be shipped, like eggs and milk), a step-by-step recipe guide, and a learning activity. Box options include cinnamon buns, whoopie pies, cookies, funfetti muffins, cake pops, and more.

6 Step-Up Tower Kids' Step-Up Kitchen Helper White - Guidecraft Target $149.99 See on Target Little cooks who can't quite reach the counter can safely step up using this Montessori-style step-stool. It's designed with side handles to help them keep their balance as they step up and reduce the risk of falling while they're on the top platform. It adjusts to two heights, 14" or 17", is designed to be sturdy and durable, and is easy to wipe clean.

7 Prep A Pizza Kit EdibleEducation, Kids Prep a Pizza Kit Etsy $28 See on Etsy Kids who love pizza can make their own homemade pie with this kit that comes with nearly all of the pre-measured ingredients they need (except for cheese, meat, and veggies). The kit also comes with a stirring spoon, pizza cutter, knife, step-by-step instructions, a safety sheet, and a pizza box for a little extra fun. All of the included ingredients are all natural without any preservatives or artificial flavoring or coloring.

8 Baking Set Gibsone Home Color Splash Lyneham 5 pc Carbon Steel Bakeware Set Target $35 See on Target Sure, any baking set will do, but this five-piece set is filled with color so it's a little more fun for kids. It includes one 15" cookie sheet, a 6-piece muffin tin, an 8.5" loaf pan, and two 8.5" cake pans, all of which have their own bright accent color. Each piece is nonstick and dishwasher safe.

9 Silicone Utensils Set Silicone Kitchen Utensils Set Savvy Kitchen Collections $26 See on Savvy Kitchen Collections Silicone utensils are durable, easy to clean, and don't have any sharp edges, which makes them perfect for kids. This five-piece set includes a whisk, oil brush, a large and small spatula, and one shovel. Each piece is made from high quality, durable silicone and will wash down easily.

10 Young Chef Cookbook Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs : The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs - by America's Test Kitchen Target $11.85 See on Target Kids who are ready to find and measure ingredients themselves can use this recipe book to make some of their favorite dishes. It has more than 100 recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, drinks, desserts, and more. There are also helpful cooking tips for kids like conversions and safety and each recipe's difficulty level is marked as either beginner, intermediate, or advanced.

11 Recipe & Cooking Box Subscription Raddish Cooking Club for Kids Raddish Pricing varies by subscription type $24 See on Raddish Kids can try something new in the kitchen every month with Raddish, a cooking subscription box designed just for little chefs. Each month, kids get a recipe guide with three dishes to make either separately or as a meal as well as a grocery guide, cooking skill lessons, activities, and a quality kitchen tool (real quality, not plastic). With a membership, kids also get access to online content like videos, modifications, and more recipes. You can choose to pay monthly, six months in advance, or twelve months in advance (each with their own rate).

12 Measuring Cup & Spoon Set Farberware Color 9-Piece Plastic Measuring Cups and Spoons Set Amazon $11.97 See on Amazon Stock up the kitchen with kid-friendly basics like this pack of colorful measuring cups and spoons with nine pieces total. The set includes 1 cup, 1/2 cup, 1/3 cup, and 1/4 cup on one ring, and 1 tablespoon, 1/2 tablespoon, 1 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, and 1/4 teaspoon on the other ring. Each piece can be easily removed or reattached to their rings and is dishwasher safe.

13 Global Adventure Cooking Kit Kid's Global Adventure Cooking Kit by Rowena Scherer Uncommon Goods $25 See on Uncommon Goods If you're trying to expand their palate a bit, this global cooking kit will give them the opportunity to cook three dishes from Mexico. It includes a country fact sheet, three step-by-step recipes, a grocery shopping list, a cooking tool, spices and flavors, and some fun activities. Every recipe is authentic and healthy, but also kid-friendly and not too spicy.

14 Silicone Cupcake Liners AmazonBasics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, Pack of 12 Amazon $7.99 See on Amazon For kids working on perfecting their cupcake baking and decorating skills, these reusable silicone liners are a great way to support their effort while also reducing waste. These wrappers are especially helpful because they don't stick to pans or the cupcake without the use of cooking spray. You can choose from either a pack of 12 or 24 colorful liners that are freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe.

15 Mickey Waffle Iron Disney Waffle Maker Target $14.99 See on Target Waffles are a whole lot more fun when they're shaped like Mickey, right? This waffle iron has nonstick plates and bakes one 4" Mickey-shaped waffle at a time. It's non-skid to avoid accidents, has a clip closure for safety, and a light on top to let you know when it's plugged in (and hot). As fun as this waffle iron is, since it gets so hot, it's probably best if an adult is around to help to avoid accidents and injuries.

Between unicorn cake bites, pizza prep ingredients, and a Mickey Mouse waffle iron, there are some really great gift options for any kid who enjoys spending time in the kitchen. So, good luck to you as you try to narrow down all of your choices.