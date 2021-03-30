16 Easter Basket Stuffers That'll Make Your Holiday Extra Special

In my family, Easter has always been an adaptable holiday. From church services and backyard Easter egg hunts as a kid, to hosting a Sunday brunch with friends after college, to coordinating how to safely gather with my family in 2021, the holiday’s festivities are always evolving to match my phase of life. But there’s one constant I know will always be part of my celebration, and that’s the best Easter basket stuffers from my mom that I always get to look forward to.

No matter if she’s curating the best Easter basket stuffers for toddlers for my nephews or if she’s shopping for Easter-themed dog toys for my puppy, my mom is a total pro at making everyone’s day brighter with a special basket built with their favorite things in mind.

Considering her decades of basket building, I asked my mom to help me put together a list of the best Easter basket stuffers that are sure to make all the kids in your life feel special. Keep scrolling to shop her picks, and remember that everything here is available on Walmart.com — which means you can buy online and schedule a pickup, or simply have the products shipped directly to you in time for the festivities.

One Of The Most Fun Toys Of All Time Kinetic Sand Sandisfying Set Remember how fun this stuff was when we were kids? Well, this kit has a clever 2021 upgrade: Not only does it include 10 different tools and two pounds of non-drying, squishy kinetic sand, but the kit also comes with a backdrop for kids who want to create their own mesmerizing social videos. How cute is that? $19.97 See on Walmart