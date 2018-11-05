20 Classic Thanksgiving Sides To Make In An Instant Pot
Because mashed potatoes are too much work the regular way.
November 12, 2020
Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays of the year — what's not to love about stuffing your face while spending quality time with your family and friends? If there's one drawback to it, though, it's that it's
a lot of work, and having some classic Thanksgiving sides to make in your Instant Pot in your recipe list is a must. Preparing a feast takes a tons of time and planning, and of course, cleaning up. If you've got a pressure cooker like the Instant Pot in your kitchen, however, all those things get a little easier.
One of the most challenging things about making a Thanksgiving meal is timing everything out. If you're only working with one oven, you've got to stick to a tight schedule to make sure everything gets cooked on time. You might even have to start the night before. An Instant Pot, however, can majorly reduce cook time — giving you extra minutes to relax — and is one less dish in the oven.
Whatever you're craving for Thanksgiving this year, chances are you can make it in an Instant Pot. These side dishes can be on your table in just a few minutes, and scarfed down even faster.
Turkey is the star of the show on Thanksgiving, but in my opinion, the meal wouldn't be complete without a creamy side of mashed potatoes. Karissa's Vegan Kitchen has a recipe for
Instant Pot mashed potatoes that also happens to be dairy-free.
Stuffing seems to be one of those foods that people eat only on Thanksgiving, even though it's delicious enough for any day of the year. Awe Filled Homemaker's Instant Pot
stuffing recipe uses sausage and craisins to make it both sweet and savory.
Who can resist the marshmallowy goodness of
candied sweet potatoes? This recipe from Flour On My Face is ready in just five minutes.
If you're saving your sugar intake for pumpkin pie, this
Sweet potato dish from Pressure Cooking Today might be more your speed. It uses spices like garlic, rosemary, and thyme for a rich and savory flavor.
Making bread from scratch can be intimidating, but it's a lot easier than you might think. These
dinner rolls from Imagelicious don't require any kneading, and everything can be mixed right in the pot — meaning a few less dishes to wash after the meal is over.
Keeping things simple is important when you've got a massive to do list on Thanksgiving. One Good Thing By Jillee's
recipe for creamed corn uses frozen corn, meaning you can pull it right out of the freezer and still have it on the table in a few minutes.
Lots of vegetables are in season around Thanksgiving, making it easy to whip up some amazing sides. You can throw any combination of
root vegetables in your Instant Pot with this Little Blue Plates recipe, and you're pretty much guaranteed something delicious.
If you're looking for a lower-carb option that will still fill you and your guests up, butternut squash might be the answer. This
butternut squash Instant Pot recipe from Melanie Cooks makes a great alternative to potatoes (or a great addition, of course).
Parsnips don't seem to get as much attention as other root vegetables, but if you've never tried any, you're in for a treat. This Paint The Kitchen Red
Instant Pot recipe adds some parsnips to mashed potatoes to give them an extra touch of savory and sweet.
You'll feel a little less guilty about digging into dessert if you've eaten your greens during Thanksgiving dinner. Mom Noms'
Instant Pot Brussels sprouts recipe gets a little kick from soy sauce and sriracha.
I tried corn casserole for the first time two Thanksgivings ago, and now I want it every year. I might just have to finally buy a pressure cooker of my own to test out this
corn casserole recipe from Make Your Meals.
This creamy
green bean casserole recipe from Adventures of a Nurse is totally versatile. It can also be done in a slow cooker, in case your Instant Pot is already full.
Instead of plopping a glob of store-bought
cranberry sauce still shaped like the can it came in onto your table, you can whip up some fresh from the Instant Pot with this recipe from Healthy Slow Cooking.
Your oven probably won't be available for baking on Thanksgiving, since roasting a turkey takes so long. Luckily the This Old Gal blog has a handy recipe for
cornbread in the Instant Pot that looks delish.
Pre-cooked hams may make serving a crowd on Thanksgiving a little easier, but they can sometimes be lacking in flavor. This recipe from 365 Days of Crock Pot lets you whip up a
brown sugar glazed ham in the Instant Pot in just 10 minutes.
