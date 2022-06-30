Beauty

red, white, and blue Fourth of July Nail Art Design
Bright & Festive Nails To Rock On July 4th

These patriotic nail designs will leave you starry-eyed.

by Grace Gallagher
Rocket Pops, but make it a mani. These sharp almond-shaped nails and gradient design will make you nostalgic for the ice cream truck.@poshynaildesigns
You don’t need navy polish for a Fourth of July mani. These stars and stripes nail designs by @talishasnails pop with the help of bright red and a light sky blue. If you’re not a pro, try star nail stickers.@talishasnails

