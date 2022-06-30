Independence Day

Festive Fourth of July Sparkler Crafts

These kid-friendly projects are lit.

by Grace Gallagher
This easy craft packs all the brightness and fun of a sparkler, and zero of the fire or matches. The House That Lars Built has all the deets on how to make these using gold or iridescent cellophane, plus a dowel or even a straw.The House That Lars Built
If you’re planning to hand out real sparklers at your Fourth of July party, make them extra cute with these printable cards that assure everyone gets the same amount. They’re free to print here, and you could have your kids jazz them up with some glitter or stickers.Lovely Indeed

