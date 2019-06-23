Whether your little one is leaking through diapers, or struggling to make it through the night without an accident, the best waterproof mattress protectors for bedwetting can help keep your mattress damage-free and fresh. But before you start shopping, you'll need to spend some time thinking about your specific mattress-protecting needs.

What Do I Need To Know About Toddler Bedwetting?

If you're caring for a baby, you'll need a fitted crib sheet to protect against everything from diaper blow-outs to spit-ups. And for toddlers who are transitioning out of diapers, making it through the night is always a gamble. Even if your toddler is showing real progress with their potty training, statistics show that about 40% of 3-year-olds wet the bed, according to WebMD. So having the added protection of a mattress pad — whether it's for their own toddler bed or one for travel — can give you some peace of mind.

What About Bedwetting For Older Kids

It's also true that kids can still struggle with bedwetting into their tweens. While WebMD noted that the majority of kids stop wetting the bed around age 5 or 6, 15% of children are still dealing with this issue after their fifth birthday. And according to Verywell Family, it's estimated that 3% of 14-year-olds still wet the bed, and a very small percentage of 18-year-olds (1.5 percent of males and .5 percent of females) still occasionally wet the bed as well. That's why it's worth investing in a mattress protector that's going to work with your child's kind of bed, whether it's a regular twin or a memory foam queen-sized.

What To Look For In A Mattress Protector

Whatever the case may be for you and your family, one thing's for sure: loud, crinkly, sweat-inducing mattress protectors don't have to be the norm, which is why the products below are all vinyl-free and made with softer, quieter, more breathable material like bamboo and cotton. Plus, they all work double duty, protecting against allergens, like dust mites and mold.

Take a look at the best waterproof mattress protectors for bedwetting below. Whether you're shopping for a mini-crib or a California king, all of them are under $30 and highly rated on Amazon, one even has 190,000+ reviews!

1 The Best Waterproof Mattress Protector For Cribs Yoofoos Waterproof Fitted Crib Mattress Protector Pad Amazon $20 See on Amazon Size: 52 x 28 x 6 inches (L x W x H) If your little one sleeps in a crib, this waterproof crib mattress protector pad could be your best bet. It’s earned a near-perfect Amazon rating after thousands of reviews, so you know it’s parent-tested. This high-absorbency mattress protector is made out of polyester and it’s designed to fit standard crib mattresses. The fitted-sheet-style mattress cover is machine washable, and since it's made with a TPU backing, and not vinyl, you won't have any loud, crinkly sounds to contend with when you're putting your baby down for the night. Even better, it also fights dust mites and protects against bed bugs. This pick also protects against all manner of baby-related stains. What fans are saying: “I use it for my newborn baby. So far I have washed it almost every other day and I am very pleased. I don’t put it in the dryer but it airs dry very quick. I would recommend it to all the new moms.”

2 The Best Waterproof Mattress Protector For Toddlers Milliard Premium Mattress Protector Pad Amazon $15 See on Amazon Size: 52 x 28 x 6 inches (L x W x H) The Milliard mattress protector pad works for both cribs and toddler beds since it’s designed to stretch up to 14 inches to accommodate different mattress depths. The cushy, quilted cotton-polyester top is specially treated to be waterproof and machine washable (the lining is polyurethane alminate). Plus, it's soft and noiseless thanks to its vinyl-free design. What fans are saying: “This is such a wonderful mattress pad. My daughter just upgraded to a toddler bed, so her soon to be brother can have the crib, so she got this new mattress pad and it has made her bed so comfy. She loves it. And the double layers makes me feel at ease for the durability of the waterproofness. Very happy with this purchase.”

3 The Best Waterproof Mattress Protector For Any Size Bed SureGuard Mattress Protector (Twin) Amazon $28 See on Amazon Size: 75 x 39 x 17 inches (L x W x H) for twin, but also available in sizes up to California King When your older child has graduated to a "big kid" bed but is struggling with bedwetting, you need a mattress protector that's easy to get on and off. The SureGuard Mattress Protector is a solid pick. It protects against urine, sweat, liquids, and stains, and is available in a range of sizes, from mini crib to a California king. Not only is it soft and noiseless, it's made with 100% hypoallergenic cotton that blocks mildew, mold, dust mites, bacteria, and other allergens. What's more, it's GreenGuard Gold certified, which means it's met some of the world's most rigorous standards for products used in schools and healthcare facilities. On top of all that, it's machine washable and has a 10-year quality guarantee. What fans are saying: “This product came quickly, it's soft, not swishy or noisey. My child already spilt her water bottle on it and it protected the mattress where it was covered. There is no water protection on the sides of the mattress cover where the water spilt a bit also, but I liked the first one enough I bought another. Easy to wash too.”

4 The Best Waterproof Mattress Cover For Memory Foam Beds SafeRest Premium Mattress Protector (Twin) Amazon $29 See on Amazon Size: 75 x 39 x 14 inches (L x W x H) for twin, but also available in sizes up to California King With over 193,000 reviews on Amazon, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more beloved mattress cover than the SafeRest Premium mattress protector — especially if you're looking to protect a memory foam bed. This fitted-sheet-style cover was designed to fit all types of mattresses, including memory foam, latex, and innerspring. It's made from breathable hypoallergenic cotton and comes in a wide variety of sizes — from twin to California king. It also guards against bacteria and dust mites, and it boasts a 200+ wash durability rating. It's also OKEO Tex certified, and it comes with a 10-year warranty. Plus, it's so soft you won't have to deal with any annoying crinkly sounds when you're tossing and turning. What fans are saying: “This mattress protector works perfect for our new memoryfoam mattress. It is very soft and thin enough to not affect the integrity of the memoryfoam. It does not change the feel and purpose of the memoryfoam and it is made large enough to tuck under the mattress to prevent it coming loose. I would definitely purchase one again.”