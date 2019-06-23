These Are The 5 Best Waterproof Mattress Protectors For Bedwetters
by Elizabeth Enochs
Whether your little one is leaking through diapers, or struggling to make it through the night without an accident, the best waterproof mattress protectors for bedwetting can help keep your mattress damage-free and fresh. But before you start shopping, you'll need to spend some time thinking about your specific mattress-protecting needs.
What Do I Need To Know About Toddler Bedwetting?
If you're caring for a baby, you'll need a fitted crib sheet to protect against everything from diaper blow-outs to spit-ups. And for toddlers who are transitioning out of diapers, making it through the night is always a gamble. Even if your toddler is showing real progress with their potty training, statistics show that about 40% of 3-year-olds wet the bed, according to WebMD. So having the added protection of a mattress pad — whether it's for their own toddler bed or one for travel — can give you some peace of mind.
What About Bedwetting For Older Kids
It's also true that kids can still struggle with bedwetting into their tweens. While WebMD noted that the majority of kids stop wetting the bed around age 5 or 6, 15% of children are still dealing with this issue after their fifth birthday. And according to Verywell Family, it's estimated that 3% of 14-year-olds still wet the bed, and a very small percentage of 18-year-olds (1.5 percent of males and .5 percent of females) still occasionally wet the bed as well. That's why it's worth investing in a mattress protector that's going to work with your child's kind of bed, whether it's a regular twin or a memory foam queen-sized.
What To Look For In A Mattress Protector
Whatever the case may be for you and your family, one thing's for sure: loud, crinkly, sweat-inducing mattress protectors don't have to be the norm, which is why the products below are all vinyl-free and made with softer, quieter, more breathable material like bamboo and cotton. Plus, they all work double duty, protecting against allergens, like dust mites and mold.