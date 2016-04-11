7 "Compliments" People Say About Your Hair That Are Insulting AF
Seriously?
byPepper M. Martin
Updated:
Originally Published:
As a woman rocking my natural hair, I've learned to embrace and love my kinky curls. It’s pretty safe to assume that I love my hair and I know this may
sound a tab bit vain, but I do.I’m very protective of my kinks. But for some, falling in love with their hair might be difficult due to a history of receiving
compliments about hair that are insults. Or as I like to
call them, backhand compliments.
For many people in today's society,
insulting others is like a past time. Their targets are usually the ones
who go against the mainstream grain or make up their own rules to display their
individuality. And because the backhander doesn't know how to say something nice,
they sugar coat their nastiness in the form of a compliment.
That's right there's a Backhand Brittany or Bianca lurking on Instagram or Facebook with twiddling fingers ready to throw some
shade. But there can also be those who don’t intend to sound mean, it can just come out wrong. Even with good intentions, some comments can still be pretty hateful and shady. And if so you can always beat them at the punch. Just allow me to give you the heads ups with these seven "compliments" about hair that are insults.